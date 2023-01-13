Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.

The limited six-city tour will make stops in major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and more. See below for a full list of tour dates. Presale begins on Wednesday, January 18th and tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, January 20th. For more information including pre-sale and on-sale details, please visit here.

Jackson will return for the 2nd year in a row to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16th and April 23rd at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California ahead of headliner Frank Ocean. For information on purchasing tickets, visit here.

Jackson kicked off his MAGIC MAN World Tour with sold out shows in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London and Paris to celebrate the release of his sophomore album MAGIC MAN (TEAM WANG records/88rising Records/Warner Records/RYCE MUSIC GROUP) featuring previously released singles "Blue," "Cruel" and "Blow."

The album received widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Associated Press, NPR, Vulture, The Daily Beast, Consequence, UPROXX, and more. It debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's "Top Current Sales" & "Top Album Sales" the week of release and at No. 15 on Billboard 200 marking Jackson's highest charting album.

This all follows Jackson's whirlwind run of making history at last year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising's 'Head In The Clouds Forever' set. Jackson also headlined last year's 88rising 'Head In The Clouds' Festival (alongside the likes of NIKI, Rich Brian, and more) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Most recently, Jackson headlined the League Of Legends 2022 Worlds Championship Opening Ceremony with a performance of his latest single, "Fire to the Fuse," a Riot Games Music written and produced track and the theme song for the new "League of Legends" Empyrean skin line alongside Lil Nas X in San Francisco. The track peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Song Chart.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson's goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. In his ascent, Jackson has amassed over 92 million followers across socials.

Jackson Wang 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 16 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 23 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 26 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

April 28 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

April 30 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena - Vancouver, BC

May 4 - Wintrust Arena - Chicago, IL

May 6 - Coca Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

May 11 - Barclays Center - New York, NY

Jackson Wang is a Chinese singer, record producer, creative director, and founder of TEAM WANG. Jackson was a sabre fencer for Hong Kong's fencing team-He was ranked eleventh in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics. And throughout Jackson's sports career, he won first place at three Asian competitions, three national competitions, and nine international and Hong Kong competitions.

In 2014, Jackson debuted as a member of JYP entertainment's K-pop group GOT7 in Korea. In 2017, Jackson Wang founded TEAM WANG. In 2021, Jackson Wang left JYP entertainment and came back to TEAM WANG in China, and started releasing his solo music. In the same year, Jackson Wang announced PANTHEPACK, a 4-member Chinese music group consisting of Jackson Wang, Karencici, ICE, and J.Sheon, under TEAM WANG.