Jack White Releases New Album 'Entering Heaven Alive'

Jack White has released his second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, available everywhere now via Third Man Records. The new album, which features such acclaimed singles as "If I Die Tomorrow" and "Love Is Selfish," is offered on all formats, including standard black vinyl, CD, a limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital download.

Vinyl variants include a "Detroit Denim" independent record store exclusive version, "Tranquil Turquoise" in the Third Man Records web store, "Heavenly Eclipse" via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. White has also released a lyric video for "A Tip From You To Me" - the latest and third single off ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE.

Last night saw White heralding ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE with his second live performance of the year on CBS's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leading his band through a captivating version of "If I Die Tomorrow," streaming now.

White is celebrating the release of ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE with a pair of exclusive in-store appearances in London. Today will see White appearing at East London's Rough Trade East for an acoustic performance and signing, followed later this evening by a sold-out show at Islington's intimate Union Chapel. Tomorrow, July 23, White will perform three separate solo acoustic sets at Third Man London's Blue Basement.

To continue the celebration, today also sees select independent record stores in the US, EU, and the UK hosting listening parties for ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE. A limited amount of custom-created, Jack White-inspired astragalomancy (divination dice and casting surface) sets and exclusive posters will be available with the purchase of the new album. Additional stores will have a limited amount of the exclusive posters available while supplies last with the purchase of ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE.

White has just wrapped up the UK & European leg of his epic Supply Chain Issues Tour, and heads to Japan's Fuji Rock Festival on Saturday, July 30 for an eagerly awaited headline set next. Produced by Live Nation and hailed by Variety as simply "the Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Show on Earth," a second North American headline run gets underway at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Listen to the new album here:

Jack White Tour Dates

July 22 - London, UK - Union Chapel (SOLD OUT)

July 30 - Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival *

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory ^^

August 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom ^^^^

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

August 20 - Flint MI - The Whiting >

September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown *

September 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore <>

September 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion []

September 30 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall []

October 1 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival *

October 7-8 - Tecate Coordenada - Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, MX ==

October 12 - Popload Festival - São Paulo, BR *

October 14 - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, AR *

October 16 - Primavera Sound Santiago - Santiago, CL *

October 18 - Teatro De Verano - Montevideo, UY ==

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

^^ Starcrawler (August 13)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

# July Talk (August 19)

>< Zelooperz (August 20)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9, 18)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)