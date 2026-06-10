Jack White Details Seventh Studio Album 'Frozen Charlotte;' New Single Available Now

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Jack White has detailed the release of his forthcoming seventh studio album, Frozen Charlotte, arriving via Third Man Records on Friday, July 10. Alongside the announcement, White released the new single “Dollar Bill” which is available on all DSPs and streaming services. Listen to it below.

The album will be available on black vinyl; a limited-edition “Zug Island Blue” as the Third Man Records exclusive vinyl; a limited-edition “Chrome” for the Jack White tour and webstore; and a limited-edition “Ice Blue” for independent record stores. The album will also be available on CD and cassette. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now here.

White will introduce fans to Frozen Charlotte on a wide-ranging 2026 world headline tour. North American dates begin July 10 with a sold-out show at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21.

Highlights include two-night runs in a number of cities, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Miami Beach, along with top-billed festival performances at East Aurora, NY’s Borderland Festival (September 19) and Richmond, VA’s Iron Blossom Music Festival (September 20). Support at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre on July 14 comes from Angine de Poitrine.

White and his longtime live band – Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis (bass), and Bobby Emmett (keys) – will also cross the Atlantic for a series of shows and headline festival appearances in Europe and the United Kingdom, including two-night stands at Paris, France’s sold-out L’Olympia (June 13-14), Brussels, Belgium’s sold-out Ancienne Belgique (June 16-17), London, UK’s Eventim Apollo (August 25-26), and Dublin, Ireland’s sold-out 3Olympia (September 1-2).

In addition, White will travel to Asia for eagerly anticipated dates in Seoul, Shanghai, Istanbul, Turkey, at Babylon Soundgarden (August 23), and Almaty, Kazakhstan. For complete details and remaining ticket information, please visit here.

Frozen Charlotte will also feature the two songs, “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” which premiered earlier this year. White and his band marked the release with performances of both songs during a sixth career appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Produced by White, Frozen Charlotte is White’s first new music since 2024, a year highlighted by the release of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s critically lauded sixth studio album, No Name. The acclaimed collection was honored with a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Rock Album” – White’s 34th solo-career nomination and 46th overall, along with 16 total GRAMMY Award wins.

No Name includes the consecutive #1 U.S. radio hit singles, “That’s How I’m Feeling” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” the latter of which is joined by a music video starring actor and renaissance man John C. Reilly as the ecstatic, impassioned titular character.

October 2025 saw the official publication of Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, available now here, at Third Man physical storefronts, and booksellers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Edited by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, the new anthology features never-before-published poems and writings by White, rare and exclusive photos, and new essays written especially for this book by Blackwell, award-winning, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, and award-winning, Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton. The collection also compiles lyrics from both White’s solo recordings thus far, as well as his acclaimed work with The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and other collaborations.

JACK WHITE – LIVE 2026

JUNE

10 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Liseberg (Concert Series)

12 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival †

13 – Paris, France – L’Olympia (SOLD OUT)

14 – Paris, France – L’Olympia (SOLD OUT)

16 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

17 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

18 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourviere (SOLD OUT)

19 – Camaiore, Italy – La Prima Estate †

21 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy – Arena Alpe Adria

22 – Zagreb, Croatia – INMusic Festival †

JULY

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

14 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^

15 – Essex Junction, VT – The Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (SOLD OUT)

18 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Chicago, IL – Radius (SOLD OUT)

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Outdoors) (SOLD OUT)

25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

17 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes24 Live

19 – Shanghai, China – Red Rock Center

21 – Almaty, Kazakhstan – Park Live Almaty †

22-23 – İstanbul, Turkey – Babylon Soundgarden †

25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

26 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

28 – Bristol, UK – Prospect Building (SOLD OUT)

29 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)

31 – Belfast, UK – Telegraph Building (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia (SOLD OUT)

2 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia (SOLD OUT)

18 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion (Outdoor)

19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival †

20 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Music Festival †

24 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

25 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater (SOLD OUT)

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

29 -- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel (SOLD OUT)

6 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

7 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

9 – Nashville, TN – The Truth (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (SOLD OUT)

9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

10 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live (SOLD OUT)

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie (SOLD OUT)

13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT)

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (SOLD OUT)

16 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando (SOLD OUT)

17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

18 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy (SOLD OUT)

† Headline Festival Performance

^ w/ Special Guests Angine de Poitrine

Photo Credit: David James Swanson

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