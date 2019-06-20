Jack West Shares New Single INTO THIS LIFETIME, Debut Album Out This August

Sometimes it takes youth to lead us to the next place, to revive rock 'n' roll by taking the old and putting a new spin on it. Fourteen-year-old Jack West will release his debut album, For the Record, onAugust 2. Today he shares soaring new single "Into This Lifetime" - enjoy + share via Youtube - ahead of its release on all DSPs tomorrow.



In the chilling apocalyptic, end-of-days Crazy Horse refrain of "Into This Lifetime," West touches on the threats of global warming.



"It's about the struggles of climate change and containing it," West explains. "The lyrics talk about the rising of the oceans to the melting of the Arctic."



For the Record is a collaboration between West and renowned Seattle producer Barrett Jones (Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Jawbox) at his famed Laundry Room Studio. The album is a nod to both old-school vinyl records and Jack's first official recordings made public.



West has previously performed with Eddie Vedder before 30,000 at a concert in Nashville, and he and his five-piece band - which includes a number of local, veteran Rochester musicians - just performed at BottleRock and A2IM's Indie Week in NYC before select East Coast dates, with many more to be announced.



Pre-save For The Record here.



Tour Dates:

Jun 28 - Rochester, NY @ Inn on Broadway, Rochester JazzFest

Jul 11 - Rochester, NY @ Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park

Aug 01 - Fairport, NY @ B-Side (solo acoustic)

Sep 13 - Boston, MA @ The Who Cares Teen Cancer America Boston Benefit

Sep 22 - Naples, NY @ Naples Grape Festival





