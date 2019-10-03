Jack River Reveals New Single 'Later Flight'

Nettwerk is thrilled to present the return of gritty alt pop powerhouse Jack River, with her dramatic and impactful new single "Later Flight" - out 10/4 via all DSPS. The track marks the first new music from River since the deluxe reissue of her three-time ARIA-nominated, critically acclaimed debut LP Sugar Mountain in May of this year and comes with a stunning video directed by long-time collaborator, Matt Sav.



"'Later Flight' is a song about freedom. I've always danced around writing an honest love song, but 'Later Flight' is a direct and candid world of big feels, big highs and big hopes.



For so long my songs have revolved around the past and future, this song marks a new chapter of songs from the present and the heart." - Jack River

Where Sugar Mountain saw Jack River (Holly Rankin) reflect on a fantasy youth she never lived, "Later Flight" sees her shift her focus to the present and revel in the everyday moments that are missed by an absent mind.



During the writing of "Later Flight," Holly was so focused on the now when finishing the production with Styalz Fuego (The Knocks, G Flip, Icona Pop, Wiley) in his Melbourne studio, that in order to finish the song she needed to book a later flight home. It was a sense of determination mixed with a longing for home that gave the track its magic final touch, "this feeling of rushing, loving and dreaming of home drove the song to where it is," Holly recalls.



"Later Flight" was born from a chorus that kept spinning around Holly's head on tour. She says, "I wasn't sure if I had the guts to say something as bold as 'I will love you for all of my life,'" but the result is a bold and fearless love song that doesn't hide behind a fantasy. This is Jack River, brave and unapologetic.



2018 saw Jack River release her debut album Sugar Mountain, stack up three ARIA Award nominations, including Breakthrough Artist, Best Pop Release and Engineer of the Year, an APRA nomination for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, as well as support slots for international indie-pop heavyweight Florence + The Machine, Aussie idol Vance Joy and notorious party-starting duo Peking Duk. Jack River sold out a headline tour of Australia, returning in 2019 with her Sugar Mountain Ball tour.



The Sugar Mountain Ball tour is when Jack River also hosted her first "Climate Hour" - a climate panel discussion with three of Australia's leading climate specialists and professionals: Professor Lesley Hughes (Climate Councilor - The Climate Council); Tim Silverwood (Co-Founder & CEO of Take 3 For The Sea) and Dr Karl (Science Writer and host of Science Hour alongside Linda Marigliano) along with Heidi Lenffer (Founder of FEAT. Artists and musician with Cloud Control). Passionate about the environment, climate change and the protection of our planet, on September 20th Jack River joined the Global School Strike 4 Climate and performed at The Domain in Sydney to an estimated 80K.

