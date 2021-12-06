Jack Johnson Announces 2022 Summer Headline Tour

Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announced today headline North American tour dates for 2022.

The 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL on June 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA on August 20, Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 24, Hollywood Bowl on October 1 in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights, October 4-5, at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Full tour dates and details are listed below.

"It's been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can't wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha," said Jack Johnson.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time here.

Presale tickets go on sale starting tomorrow, December 7. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on select U.S. dates beginning tomorrow at 10 AM local time until Thursday at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete Citi presale details visit here. American Express® Card Members can also purchase tickets for the Toronto date before the general public beginning at 10 AM local time until Thursday at 10 PM local time.

The Jack Johnson fan presale starts December 8 at 10 AM local time. Fans must register here and will receive a unique passcode 10 minutes before the fan presale begins. Additional presales will take place on December 9 for Jack Johnson Spotify listeners, as well as local promoter and radio station presales at 10 AM local time and end the same night at 10 PM local time.

All net proceeds earned through Platinum and Premium ticketing programs will be donated to the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support All At Once Non-Profit Partners in communities near each concert. In addition, $2 from every ticket will support the environment, with half being directed to carbon offset projects and the other half to support the All At Once Non-Profit Partners and their environmental projects, plastic free initiatives, and food security efforts.

Greening and the environment remains at the forefront of Johnson's touring with extensive sustainability programs at every show. The Jack Johnson 2022 Summer Tour will expand green touring practices and continue to promote sustainable local food systems and plastic free initiatives.

Jack Johnson has released seven studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide since 2001. His Brushfire Records label and touring crew have been leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop.

Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from these albums and tour profits, along with Johnson's personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $37 million donated to charity since 2001.

Tour Dates

June 21 - Gilford, NH - - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

June 22 - Wantagh, NY - - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

June 24 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 25 - Camden, NJ - - BB&T Pavilion *

June 26 - Hartford, CT - - Xfinity Theatre *

June 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center *

June 30 - Chicago, IL - - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

July 2 - Clarkston, MI - - DTE Energy Music Theatre *

July 3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

July 5 - Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage *

August 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

August 19 - Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

August 20 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

August 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

August 23 - Charlotte, NC - - PNC Music Pavilion #

August 24 - Nashville, TN - - Ascend Amphitheater #

August 26 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

August 27 - Del Valle, TX - - Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

August 28 - Dallas, TX - - Dos Equis Pavilion #

August 31 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre #

September 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

September 4 - Stateline, NV - - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys #

September 24 - George, WA - - Gorge Amphitheatre &

September 25 - Bend, OR - - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ^

September 26 - Troutdale, OR - - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater ^

September 28 - Berkeley, CA - - The Greek Theatre ^

October 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl %

October 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

October 5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

October 7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &

* With special guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# With very special guest Ziggy Marley

& With very special guest Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

% With very special guests Lake Street Dive, plus special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis

^ with special guests Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis