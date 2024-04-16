Jacana People Return with Ethereal New Single 'Lilo'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising producers Jacana People share their first new music of the year with ethereal new single, ‘Lilo’, out the 16th of April via Hide The Moth.

Centered around an infectious and joyful hook, ‘Lilo’ marks a luminescent step forward for the London-based artists. A bed of softly flickering pads and skittering percussion gives a weightless bliss to evoke dreams of the reviving summer to come.

Jacana People say:

“In December last year, we were just writing non-stop, focusing on some more downtempo, reflective moments. With Lilo, it happened really quickly one evening, late at the studio - we had these lush chords and old school drums, and the track just felt instantly nostalgic. Even though it was the middle of winter, we were chasing those long, sprawling summers, being outside. Lilo is all about that warmth and joy you feel when the seasons start to change, and the escape that comes with that.”

The release of ‘Lilo’ follows a hugely successful 12 months for Jacana People, who released their debut EP ‘Sunblind’, and played dates with the likes of Porij, George FitzGerald, Yunè Punku, T.E.E.D., Maria Chiara Argiró, and Model Man. The scale of their live ambition was clear, when the duo brought their debut headline live show to iconic London venue, The Social.



With 15 Million streams already under their belt, Jacana People have collaborated with the likes of Antony Szmierek, Anna Phoebe, Lawrence Hart, Neil Cowley and performed remix duties for Barry Can’t Swim, TIBASKO and Emancipator.