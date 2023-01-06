Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JW Francis Shares New Single 'Going Home To A Party'

"Going Home To A Party" is the latest preview of brand new album Dream House that is set for release on January 27.

Jan. 06, 2023  

New York's self-styled 'lofi jangle dream slacker bedroom pop' artist JW Francis has shared new single "Going Home To A Party", the latest preview of brand new album Dream House that is set for release on January 27th via London-based label Sunday Best Recordings.

"Going Home To A Party" is an infectious indie-pop jammer - skittish drums and impatient guitars roll through the entire track, while JW's vocals and keyboards intermittently command the limelight. He juxtaposes slowly chanted mantras in the verses against quick-fire affirmations in the chorus, delivering trademark good vibes throughout.

It also leans on a lot of pop-cultural touchstones both sonically and visually, which the winking self-referential video digs into. JW explains: "Going Home to a Party is a song that has a lot of references in it. The beat for example is a sped up version of the beat from The Whole of the Moon by the Waterboys. Similarly I wanted the video to have a lot of references related to how people perceive me.

I've been compared to all three of the main characters in the video: Steve from Blues Clues, Mr. Rodgers, and Bob Ross. It's always joked that these three pillars of wholesomeness have a dark side so I wanted to bring that dark side to life and portray them cartoonishly getting into hijinks. Like all of my videos though, goodness wins in the end."

When JW isn't writing songs about his own life or surreal imagery, he writes about other people - most notably around the month of February when he writes valentines songs on his fans' behalf. Dream House encapsulates all of this and forms a collection of glorious tracks written for other people:

"Every year, about 6 weeks before Valentine's Day, I make the following post on social media:

"If you send me the name of your Valentine, and the reason you love them, I'll write a song for them on your behalf."

That is how Dream House was born, 3 years ago. Over the past three years, I have received over 300 requests from fans to write songs for their loved ones. All of the songs on Dream House come from this project, some of them have been reworked to speak more to the artist's life, others have remained exactly as they were first written. Ultimately, this is an album about caring for others, and the way we express it."

Written and recorded at the start of 2021 in NYC, Dream House is slightly reminiscent of The Strokes and even has hints of Lou Reed, however the project is still quintessential JW Francis with its blissful melodies and dreamy instrumentation; perfectly fitting given the album's title.

Dream House follows the hugely well received WANDERKID and We Share a Similar Joy and once again proves why JW is the king of laid-back and effortlessly cool songwriting. Released on January 27th, the album will be available on both cream and Green vinyl, as well as CD. Album and full track list are below.

JW Francis UK Instore Dates

1/28/2023 - Huddersfield - Vinyl Tap

1/29/2023 - Liverpool - Jacaranda

1/30/2023 - Nottingham - Rough Trade

1/31/2023 - Bristol - Rough Trade

2/1/2023 - London - Rough Trade

2/2/2023 - Letchworth - David's

2/3/2023 - London - Banquet

2/5/2023 - Oxford - Truck

2/6/2023 - Portsmouth - Pie & Vinyl

2/6/2023 - Southampton - Vinilo



