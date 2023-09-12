JVKE Debuts New Song 'this is what autumn feels like'

JVKE is nominated for “Push Performance of the Year” at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

JVKE Debuts New Song 'this is what autumn feels like'

Multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer JVKE unveils a brand new song, “this is what autumn feels like,” via AWAL.

“I scored this song while staring out my window watching the concerto of autumn leaves falling in my yard,” JVKE explains. 

The new single follows the colossal success of JVKE’s 3x Platinum hit single “golden hour” which reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, top 10 at Top 40 radio, as well as #1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart simultaneously. The track has amassed over 1 billion global streams and the various remixes have generated an additional 81 million global streams to date.

Moreover, JVKE is nominated for “Push Performance of the Year” at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The awards ceremony is taking place tonight.

ABOUT JVKE: 

JVKE traveled a tried-and-true road to a fresh, focused, and fiery sound. The Rhode Island-born singer, songwriter, and producer logged countless hours on multiple instruments since the age of three, discovered production by high school, and crafted the kind of pop anthems that soar and surprise all at once.

Powered by buoyant beats, lithe guitar, and unshakable hooks, he has amassed over 1.65 billion streams, 35+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, built an audience of 15 million-plus followers across social media, and attracted the support of everyone from Charli D’Amelio to Charlie Puth. 

JVKE’s breakout hit “Upside Down” went viral following its release in 2020 and has generated over 400 million streams to date. The song’s meteoric success led to a Charlie Puth remix collaboration, which earned both JVKE and Charlie a 2021 “Trending” VMA nomination.

JVKE followed up the success of his debut single with a series of releases in 2021 including his second viral hit single “this is what falling in love feels like” and teamed up with global DJ superstar Galantis on “Dandelion,” a joint release that has accumulated over 100 million streams to date. In addition to his viral hit singles, JVKE’s production work has been featured on Eric Bellinger’s GRAMMY-nominated album New Light.

He also made his live debut with two sold out performances in New York City and Boston, in addition to his festival debut at Corona Capitol in Mexico City in November 2021.

Since the release of “golden hour,” JVKE has delivered powerful performances of the track on  “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and on “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

He was also named the MTV PUSH artist for October 2022 and American Airlines’ Artist for the Month of December 2022, and took the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball performing at iconic arenas Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last December. This August marked his first-ever headline tour, with dates sold out across the country.

Photographer credit Brandon Pugsley 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand Photo
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

To celebrate the release of the album, the band will be hitting the road for a US tour which kicks off next week in Phoenix. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto and Austin. The band have also add more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Nashville. 

2
Mali Velasquez Premieres Shove Single Photo
Mali Velasquez Premieres 'Shove' Single

Her latest single “Shove” sees Velasquez and producer Josef Kuhn (Samia, Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole) seamlessly blend the realms of indie folk and grunge, creating a perfect balance between gentle vulnerability and raw intensity. The album will be released via Acrophase Records (Ginger Root, Blaketheman1000, Winona Forever).

3
Video: Kim Petras Performs Feed The Beast Symphonic Sessions Photo
Video: Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions

Just getting back from dazzling crowds at The Town in Brazil, and ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has shared reimagined, symphonic, 7-piece string ensemble performances of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast. Watch the video!

4
King Louie Posthumous Album Set For November Release Photo
King Louie Posthumous Album Set For November Release

Harahan Fats’ lead single “Trinkets” was initially recorded by Jay Reatard at Shattered Studios in Memphis, TN with Jack Oblivian on drums and Harlan T Bobo on the acoustic guitar. “‘Trinkets’ is a song I found when going through Jay's home studio hard-drive after he passed in 2010,” tells Goner’s co-owner Zac Ives.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO