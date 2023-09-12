JVKE Debuts New Song 'this is what autumn feels like'

Multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer JVKE unveils a brand new song, “this is what autumn feels like,” via AWAL.

“I scored this song while staring out my window watching the concerto of autumn leaves falling in my yard,” JVKE explains.

The new single follows the colossal success of JVKE’s 3x Platinum hit single “golden hour” which reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, top 10 at Top 40 radio, as well as #1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart simultaneously. The track has amassed over 1 billion global streams and the various remixes have generated an additional 81 million global streams to date.

Moreover, JVKE is nominated for “Push Performance of the Year” at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The awards ceremony is taking place tonight.

ABOUT JVKE:

JVKE traveled a tried-and-true road to a fresh, focused, and fiery sound. The Rhode Island-born singer, songwriter, and producer logged countless hours on multiple instruments since the age of three, discovered production by high school, and crafted the kind of pop anthems that soar and surprise all at once.

Powered by buoyant beats, lithe guitar, and unshakable hooks, he has amassed over 1.65 billion streams, 35+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, built an audience of 15 million-plus followers across social media, and attracted the support of everyone from Charli D’Amelio to Charlie Puth.

JVKE’s breakout hit “Upside Down” went viral following its release in 2020 and has generated over 400 million streams to date. The song’s meteoric success led to a Charlie Puth remix collaboration, which earned both JVKE and Charlie a 2021 “Trending” VMA nomination.

JVKE followed up the success of his debut single with a series of releases in 2021 including his second viral hit single “this is what falling in love feels like” and teamed up with global DJ superstar Galantis on “Dandelion,” a joint release that has accumulated over 100 million streams to date. In addition to his viral hit singles, JVKE’s production work has been featured on Eric Bellinger’s GRAMMY-nominated album New Light.

He also made his live debut with two sold out performances in New York City and Boston, in addition to his festival debut at Corona Capitol in Mexico City in November 2021.

Since the release of “golden hour,” JVKE has delivered powerful performances of the track on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, and on “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

He was also named the MTV PUSH artist for October 2022 and American Airlines’ Artist for the Month of December 2022, and took the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball performing at iconic arenas Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last December. This August marked his first-ever headline tour, with dates sold out across the country.

Photographer credit Brandon Pugsley