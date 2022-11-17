Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JVKE Announces Debut Headline Shows in New York City & Los Angeles

Tickets are on sale now.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Multi-talented viral singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE announces his debut headline shows at The Gramercy Theater in New York City on January 25, 2023 and The Roxy Theater in Los Angeles on January 31, 2023. Tickets are on sale now - for more information, please visit here.

These headline shows will follow JVKE's performances at the official Jingle Ball Pre-Shows in Los Angeles and New York City on December 2nd and December 9th respectively.

JVKE announces these shows following the viral success of his hit single "golden hour," which has been streamed and viewed over 260 million times worldwide times to date. The track marked JVKE's Billboard Hot 100 debut, which has now been on the chart for 11 weeks and counting and is currently #22 at Top 40 Radio.

It has been added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits, reached #1 on Spotify's US Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart simultaneously, and landed on a number of additional playlists. JVKE's viral video that features the song has received over 150 million views across all platforms. JVKE made his television debut performing the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

"golden hour" comes from JVKE's debut album this is what __ feels like (Vol. 1-4) (said this is what blank feels like) released in September, which has amassed over 300 million streams to date. Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship.

Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE carefully crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings that the titles describe and that he experienced himself in this cycle. The track list reflects the order of these cycles and JVKE hopes to evoke emotion at every turn during each chapter.

Photo by Brandon Pugsley



