JUST WANNA TOUCH ME EP From Bonetti to Arrive via KMS Records

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Spanish House music producer and DJ Bonetti is set to release a new EP, JUST WANNA TOUCH ME, on KMS Records. The founder of Groovy Riddim Records built the collection around grooves and club energy rooted in classic House music while keeping the sound connected to current dance floors.

Set for release on August 28th, the EP channels the foundations of House music while remaining firmly connected to today's dance floors. Drawing inspiration from the timeless energy of classic House music, the release delivers a groove-driven collection designed to capture the movement, energy, and spirit of the dance floor.

'Just Wanna Touch Me' channels that inspiration into a release that looks to the foundations of House music while remaining firmly connected to today's dance floors. Built around grooves, infectious energy, and a timeless club sensibility, the EP reflects Bonetti's deep understanding of what makes House music connect.

Bonetti Comments: 'With these tracks, I wanted to capture the energy of the dance floor by drawing inspiration from the timeless power of classic House music. My goal was to create a solid, groove-driven sound that feels authentic, energetic, and built to keep people moving from start to finish.'

The release arrives on the KMS Records imprint, connecting Bonetti's contemporary House sound with one of the most seminal labels in electronic music history. Founded by Detroit pioneer Kevin Saunderson, KMS has played a defining role in the development of electronic music since its inception, with a catalogue spanning the boundaries between Detroit Techno, House and the wider underground dance music movement.

That connection makes KMS a natural home for Bonetti's latest work. His music draws on many of the same foundations that have allowed House and Detroit's electronic music culture to influence dance floors around the world, while his Spanish heritage and broad palette of Jackin', Soulful, Disco, Latin and Afro House influences bring a contemporary character to the sound.

Hailing from Palma de Mallorca, Bonetti has built an international reputation as a producer and DJ, with releases on acclaimed labels including King Street Sounds, Henry Street Music, Salted Music, Guesthouse, Quantize Recordings and MoBlack Records.

Bonetti's presence within the international House scene is reflected in six consecutive appearances among Traxsource's Top 100 Jackin House Artists, reaching as high as #6, alongside recognition among the platform's wider Top 100 and Deep House artists. In 2018, he was nominated for Best House Artist at the Vicious Music Awards, while his music has featured at major festivals including Tomorrowland and The BPM Festival, with support from artists including Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Marco Carola, Jamie Jones, Bob Sinclar, Mark Knight, Miguel Migs and DJ Spen.

With 'Just Wanna Touch Me', Bonetti brings together classic House inspiration, contemporary production and a clear focus on the dance floor. The EP marks another step in an increasingly international career, placing his distinctive, groove-led sound within the continuing story of KMS Records and its contribution to global electronic music culture.

Release Details

Bonetti - Just Wanna Touch Me (EP)

Released: 28th August, 2026

Label: KMS Records

The release lands on KMS Records, the label founded by Detroit electronic music pioneer Kevin Saunderson, whose catalogue spans Detroit Techno, House and the broader underground dance music scene.

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