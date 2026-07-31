MUSIC ON MALTA After Party to Feature Ilario Alicante This Weekend

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Music On Malta has announced the lineup for the official after party of its debut festival, with Ilario Alicante set to headline the event at Uno Malta following the sold-out main festival. Alicante, who also appeared on the main festival bill alongside Marco Carola, East End Dubs, Franky Rizardo, Joey Daniel and Mason Collective, will lead the after party alongside Ant Mifsud, BEPP, Cher Semain, Damz and Nikky, LAF and others.

The official after party for Music On Malta's sold out debut festival is just days away and takes place at Uno Malta this weekend. House legend Ilario Alicante headlines and will be supported by a strong roster of local and international selectors. After party tickets are €35 and available now via Xceed.

Music On Malta makes its debut at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre on Saturday 1st August 2026 in a landmark first for Marco Carola's influential brand. Such has been the demand for the inaugural edition that the main festival sold out entirely before capacity was expanded to accommodate the volume of interest, underscoring the appetite for a Music On event in Malta.

The main festival lineup features Marco Carola, East End Dubs, Franky Rizardo, Joey Daniel, Mason Collective and Ilario Alicante, with support from Ares Carter and Ant Mifsud across a programme that reflects Music On's signature blend of deep, groove-led and forward-thinking sounds.

After party tickets are €35 and available now via Xceed.

Music On Malta After Party

Uno Malta

Sunday 2nd August 2026

Lineup: Ilario Alicante, Ant Mifsud, BEPP, Cher Semain, Damz and Nikky, LAF

Music On Malta marked the brand's first event on the island, with organizers expanding capacity for the main festival at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre to accommodate demand before it sold out entirely. The after party at Uno Malta extends the night into the early hours, with tickets priced at €35 through Xceed.

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