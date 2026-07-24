Just Jayne Releases New Single 'White Picket Fence'

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Just Jayne, described as a breakout trio, has released a new single titled WHITE PICKET FENCE.

The all-female country trio Just Jayne — the Nashville-based group of singer-songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins — released 'White Picket Fence' on July 24, 2026, the latest offering from their debut Jayne EP, out August 14 via The Core Records. The song is being released alongside an official lyric video.

On 'White Picket Fence,' Just Jayne bring their crystal-clear harmonies and signature sister-like chemistry to a song about rethinking the picture-perfect future you once thought you wanted. The track captures the moment when growing up starts to look less like following a script and more like deciding what happiness actually means for yourself.

That same spirit carries through Jayne, the trio's debut EP and the project that gives a name to the creative world they have been building together. At the heart of the EP is Jayne: a character born from their connection as writers, artists, and friends. Though Edwards, Steele, and Wiggins grew up in completely different places — Georgia, New York, and between California and Arkansas — they kept finding themselves drawn to the same feelings, heartbreaks, dreams, and coming-of-age experiences. Created from pieces of their own names, Jayne became a way to tell stories that felt deeply personal but widely recognizable. Across its seven tracks, Jayne introduces that character in all her forms — the best friend, the big sister, the girl you look up to, the girl still figuring it out — and turns her world into songs about identity, longing, friendship, heartbreak, and the everyday emotional truths that define coming into your own.

Jayne brings together previously released standouts 'Love A Loser,' 'What's His Name?,' 'Climate Change,' and 'Death & Taxes,' alongside three new songs: 'White Picket Fence,' 'Bad Day,' and the project's focus track 'Emergency Contact.' Together, the seven tracks capture the many sides of Just Jayne's world, from quick-witted kiss-offs and clear-eyed reflections to songs about friendship, growing up, and finding your own way forward.

The EP arrives amid a breakout year for the Nashville-based trio, who were recently featured on Taste of Country's 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup, with the outlet noting that 'Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music.' After making their international debut at C2C Festival in London earlier this year, Just Jayne have continued building momentum on the road with dates supporting multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith on his Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour, along with festival appearances including CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

Jayne Tracklist:

White Picket Fence Love A Loser What's His Name? Bad Day Climate Change Death & Taxes Emergency Contact

Just Jayne Tour Dates:

August 3 – Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

August 4 – Windsor, CO – Hoedown Hill Music Festival

August 16 – Montréal, QC – LASSO Montréal

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre – supporting Ashley Cooke

October 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre – supporting Ashley Cooke

October 10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades – supporting Ashley Cooke

November 12 – Pickering, ON – The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 13 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 14 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – supporting Josh Ross

Photo Credit: Jack Owens

About Just Jayne:

A rising force in country music, Just Jayne unites three passionate singer-songwriters – Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins — who've dreamed up their own signature blend of breathtaking harmonies, feel-good hooks, and deeply relatable storytelling. Thanks to the irresistible power of singles like 'What's His Name?,' 'Love A Loser,' and 'Climate Change' (a fall 2025 release featured on the official soundtrack to the blockbuster rom-com 'Nobody Wants This'), the Nashville-based trio have recently turned up on artist-to-watch lists from the likes of The Tennessean and Taste of Country (who featured the group on its 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup and noted that 'Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music'). After first connecting as songwriting majors at Belmont University, Just Jayne formed in 2023 and experienced explosive TikTok growth before they'd even released any music, catching the attention of superstars like Kelsea Ballerini and Meghan Trainor. Managed by The Core Entertainment, the trio introduced their timeless yet fresh country sound with the early-2025 single 'This Morning' and later delivered can't-miss standouts like 'Breathe' (landing them on Holler's 'Best New Country' playlist). With their recent live dates including a run as support for Maddox Batson and touring with multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith in April — as well as making their international debut by performing at C2C Festival in London in March — they've also toured with Maddie & Tae, Billy Currington, and Tyler Hubbard, in addition to taking the stage at leading festivals like CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.



Photo Credit: Jack Owens

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