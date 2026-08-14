JUNGLE Releases New Album SUNSHINE, World Tour to Launch Next Month

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British band JUNGLE has released its new album SUNSHINE, accompanied by a music video for the title track. The eleven-track record marks the first Jungle album to feature Lydia Kitto as an official member alongside founding duo J Lloyd and Tom McFarland, with Kitto taking many of the lead vocals throughout. The band is set to launch a global headline tour next month, with stops across North America, the U.K. and Europe, followed by an Australia run in March 2027, including dates at New York's Barclays Center, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and London's O2 Arena.

Across eleven tracks, Sunshine sees J Lloyd, Tom McFarland and Lydia Kitto continue to evolve Jungle's signature blend of soul, disco, hip-hop and electronic music, embracing a warmer, more open sound built around lush harmonies. Lyrically, the record explores themes of connection, hope and acceptance, creating an optimistic record that looks towards brighter days.

Of the album, Jungle said, 'For us, Sunshine isn't about weather or seasons. It's a feeling. It's a place you carry around in your mind. Somewhere you imagine when you're looking towards better days. It represents light, vibration and energy. It doesn't tell you how to feel, it simply exists. Once we realised that, it naturally became the title of both the song and the album.'

Created from homemade vocal samples, manipulated guitars, reworked demos and organic performances, Sunshine embraces a more instinctive and natural approach to Jungle's songwriting and production.

Physical copies of Sunshine are available in the shape of a translucent brown marble vinyl, a black vinyl and a CD through Jungle's official store.

Jungle will now look to bring their signature show to an ever-wider audience, having played for over 190,000 people on their previous global tour in 2023 and 2024. The group will set out on a global headline tour, kicking off next month, with stops across North America, the U.K. and Europe, with an Australia run to follow in March 2027. The tour will make stops at New York's Barclays Center, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, London's O2 Arena and many more. Visit junglejunglejungle.com for more information.

Jungle was founded by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, who met at the age of 10 in West London's Shepherd's Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music's surrounding artwork and videos rather than on their own identities. The production and songwriting duo has since expanded, welcoming vocalist and producer Lydia Kitto to the group as a permanent member in 2023.

Jungle's acclaimed 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified while their lauded 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In addition, their 2021 album, Loving In Stereo, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Current Electronic Albums chart while also peaking at #3 on Independent Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #6 on Current Alternative Albums charts. Their fourth album, Volcano, continued their commercial and critical success, peaking at #3 on the UK Albums Chart as well as earning the band a BRIT Award for Group of the Year. They've performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Tracklist

1. Come Back to Me

2. Sunshine

3. Where Are You Now?

4. Move Like You Do

5. Romeo II ft Bas

6. Carry On

7. The Wave

8. Someday, Somewhere

9. Natural

10. Reflection

11. Heavy on My Soul

Tour Dates

September 9—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory

September 10—Chicago, IL—United Center

September 12—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

September 13—Laval, QC—Place Bell

September 15—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena

September 17—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 19—New York, NY—Barclays Center

September 21—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle

September 23—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

September 24—Austin, TX—Moody Center

September 25—Dallas, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 1—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 2—Vancouver, BC—Pacific Coliseum

October 3—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

October 6—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT

October 7—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre

October 9—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl – SOLD OUT

October 10—Los Angeles, CA—Crypto.com Arena

October 24—Lisbon, Portugal—MEO Arena

October 26—Madrid, Spain—Movistar Arena

October 28—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi

October 30—Paris, France—Accor Arena

October 31—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National– SOLD OUT

November 3—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome

November 5—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

November 6—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena

November 8—Berlin, Germany—Uber Arena

November 10—Łódź, Poland—Atlas Arena

November 12—Munich, Germany—Olympiahalle

November 13—Vienna, Austria—Wiener Stadthalle

November 15—Milan, Italy—Unipol Forum

November 18—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

November 21—Leeds, United Kingdom—First Direct Bank Arena

November 22—Cardiff, United Kingdom—Cardiff Utilita Arena

November 24—London, United Kingdom—The O2

November 25—London, United Kingdom—The O2

November 27—Manchester, United Kingdom—Co-op Live

November 28—Glasgow, United Kingdom—OVO Hydro

March 2—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 4—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena

March 6—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena

March 10—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena

March 17—Guadalajara, MX—Auditorio Telmex

March 19—Mexico City, MX—Palacio de los Deportes

March 22—Monterrey, MX—Auditorio Banamex

March 24—Lima, PE—Costa 21

March 27—Bogotá, CO—Movistar Arena Bogotá

March 30—São Paulo, BR—Espaço Unimed

April 1—Buenos Aires, AR—Movistar Arena Buenos Aires

April 3—Santiago, CL—Movistar Arena Santiago

SUNSHINE follows Jungle's 2023 album Volcano, which included the Platinum single Back On 74 and preceded a global tour that drew more than 190,000 attendees. The band, founded by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, has released albums including its 2014 self-titled debut, 2018's For Ever and 2021's Loving In Stereo.

Photo Credit: Mason Rose



Photo Credit: Mason Rose

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