JUNGLE Releases New Album SUNSHINE, World Tour to Launch Next Month
Lydia Kitto appears on her first album as an official member alongside J Lloyd and Tom McFarland.
British band JUNGLE has released its new album SUNSHINE, accompanied by a music video for the title track. The eleven-track record marks the first Jungle album to feature Lydia Kitto as an official member alongside founding duo J Lloyd and Tom McFarland, with Kitto taking many of the lead vocals throughout. The band is set to launch a global headline tour next month, with stops across North America, the U.K. and Europe, followed by an Australia run in March 2027, including dates at New York's Barclays Center, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and London's O2 Arena.
Across eleven tracks, Sunshine sees J Lloyd, Tom McFarland and Lydia Kitto continue to evolve Jungle's signature blend of soul, disco, hip-hop and electronic music, embracing a warmer, more open sound built around lush harmonies. Lyrically, the record explores themes of connection, hope and acceptance, creating an optimistic record that looks towards brighter days.
Of the album, Jungle said, 'For us, Sunshine isn't about weather or seasons. It's a feeling. It's a place you carry around in your mind. Somewhere you imagine when you're looking towards better days. It represents light, vibration and energy. It doesn't tell you how to feel, it simply exists. Once we realised that, it naturally became the title of both the song and the album.'
Created from homemade vocal samples, manipulated guitars, reworked demos and organic performances, Sunshine embraces a more instinctive and natural approach to Jungle's songwriting and production.
Physical copies of Sunshine are available in the shape of a translucent brown marble vinyl, a black vinyl and a CD through Jungle's official store.
Jungle will now look to bring their signature show to an ever-wider audience, having played for over 190,000 people on their previous global tour in 2023 and 2024. The group will set out on a global headline tour, kicking off next month, with stops across North America, the U.K. and Europe, with an Australia run to follow in March 2027. The tour will make stops at New York's Barclays Center, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, London's O2 Arena and many more. Visit junglejunglejungle.com for more information.
Jungle was founded by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, who met at the age of 10 in West London's Shepherd's Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music's surrounding artwork and videos rather than on their own identities. The production and songwriting duo has since expanded, welcoming vocalist and producer Lydia Kitto to the group as a permanent member in 2023.
Jungle's acclaimed 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified while their lauded 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In addition, their 2021 album, Loving In Stereo, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Current Electronic Albums chart while also peaking at #3 on Independent Albums, #4 on Current Rock Albums and #6 on Current Alternative Albums charts. Their fourth album, Volcano, continued their commercial and critical success, peaking at #3 on the UK Albums Chart as well as earning the band a BRIT Award for Group of the Year. They've performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.
Tracklist
1. Come Back to Me
2. Sunshine
3. Where Are You Now?
4. Move Like You Do
5. Romeo II ft Bas
6. Carry On
7. The Wave
8. Someday, Somewhere
9. Natural
10. Reflection
11. Heavy on My Soul
Tour Dates
September 9—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory
September 10—Chicago, IL—United Center
September 12—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena
September 13—Laval, QC—Place Bell
September 15—Boston, MA—Agganis Arena
September 17—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 19—New York, NY—Barclays Center
September 21—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle
September 23—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall
September 24—Austin, TX—Moody Center
September 25—Dallas, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre
September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 1—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 2—Vancouver, BC—Pacific Coliseum
October 3—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena
October 6—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre – SOLD OUT
October 7—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre
October 9—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl – SOLD OUT
October 10—Los Angeles, CA—Crypto.com Arena
October 24—Lisbon, Portugal—MEO Arena
October 26—Madrid, Spain—Movistar Arena
October 28—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi
October 30—Paris, France—Accor Arena
October 31—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National– SOLD OUT
November 3—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome
November 5—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena
November 6—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena
November 8—Berlin, Germany—Uber Arena
November 10—Łódź, Poland—Atlas Arena
November 12—Munich, Germany—Olympiahalle
November 13—Vienna, Austria—Wiener Stadthalle
November 15—Milan, Italy—Unipol Forum
November 18—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena
November 21—Leeds, United Kingdom—First Direct Bank Arena
November 22—Cardiff, United Kingdom—Cardiff Utilita Arena
November 24—London, United Kingdom—The O2
November 25—London, United Kingdom—The O2
November 27—Manchester, United Kingdom—Co-op Live
November 28—Glasgow, United Kingdom—OVO Hydro
March 2—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre
March 4—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena
March 6—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena
March 10—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena
March 17—Guadalajara, MX—Auditorio Telmex
March 19—Mexico City, MX—Palacio de los Deportes
March 22—Monterrey, MX—Auditorio Banamex
March 24—Lima, PE—Costa 21
March 27—Bogotá, CO—Movistar Arena Bogotá
March 30—São Paulo, BR—Espaço Unimed
April 1—Buenos Aires, AR—Movistar Arena Buenos Aires
April 3—Santiago, CL—Movistar Arena Santiago
SUNSHINE follows Jungle's 2023 album Volcano, which included the Platinum single Back On 74 and preceded a global tour that drew more than 190,000 attendees. The band, founded by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, has released albums including its 2014 self-titled debut, 2018's For Ever and 2021's Loving In Stereo.
Photo Credit: Mason Rose
Photo Credit: Mason Rose