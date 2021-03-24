JULIANA. Releases 'Burn (Remix)'

Rising pop singer and songwriter JULIANA. has released a remix version of her electro-pop single "Burn" from Italian producer Nick Brago. Listen below. Originally released in the fall, "Burn" was written after a bout of depression and served as a breakthrough moment for the Los Angeles-born and based artist in both her mental health and songwriting. "Burn (Nick Brago Remix)" follows JULIANA.'s most recent single "Mixed Signals," an empowering electro-pop, R&B-influenced anthem about confusion in a relationship that has been hailed "fast-paced, badass, and unapologetic."

To bring fans even more music this month, JULIANA. launched a video cover series last week, #JULIANAunderCOVER, featuring original, stripped-down takes on songs from some of today's biggest acts. The daily videos included Post Malone "Better Now," 24kGoldn feat. Iann Dior "Mood," Maroon 5 "Sunday Morning," Gashi "Roses" and Major Lazer & Khalid "Trigger." PRESS HERE to watch.

"Ever since 'Burn' came out in October 2020, I've been eager to release a remix for it since the song holds a lot of emotional weight for me," shares JULIANA. "I wrote this after getting out of a depression, so it's meant to be an empowering metaphor to essentially 'burn' down anything negative that's going on in my life. My friend, Nick Brago, reached out after hearing the original version and asked to remix it. It was a no-brainer since he's extremely talented. This remake uses a lot of strings to help emphasize each lyric and express the meaning behind the song. It also has an energetic electronic drop to showcase the dramatic power behind the words."

"Keeping in line with the remix of my song, I decided this month to also remake other artists' songs and create my own versions by stripping them down acoustically," she adds. "#JULIANAunderCOVER features 5 of some of my all-time favorite tracks, past and present. I specifically chose songs that were originally sung by men to give a twist on how we perceive the lyrics when a man sings it versus a woman. I find it interesting to play with these cultural norms and love pushing those boundaries to give listeners a different perspective. Since it also happens to be International Women's Month, I thought it was only fitting to turn these songs into something that can hopefully empower and support women. I'm so excited to have these videos out into the world and hope people enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them!"

JULIANA. made her musical debut in September 2020 with the empowering break-up single "Call It Quits," which she also released an in-studio, acoustic version for that showcases her raw talent, and has been steadily releasing new music monthly ever since. The liberating pop song "Burn" followed, and for the holidays, she released a reimagined version of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" with friend and artist Izzy Pollak as a charity single. JULIANA. began the new year with the release of "Love Preview," a hopeful love song documenting the blossoming, and often delusional, stages of a new relationship. Her original songs have garnered media attention from the likes of Culture Collide, CelebMix, LA Weekly, Celeb Secrets, GroundSounds, Stage Right Secrets, Sound Vapors, Play Too Much and many more, while racking up thousands of plays.

Through eloquent songcraft, graceful instrumentation, and dynamic vocals, JULIANA. says what's on her mind and converts raw feelings and real stories into chantable, powerful anthems. Having grown up surrounded by music, JULIANA. made her onstage debut at 11-years-old, began writing songs in high school, and notably made it past the infamous "Hollywood Round" of American Idol when she was a teenager. Inspired by artists such as Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, Hailee Steinfeld, Astrid S. and Bebe Rexha in both her songwriting and personal sound, JULIANA., who's dealt with a variety of physical trials and obstacles throughout her life that prevented her from singing for over two years, hopes to bring positivity, empowerment, acceptance and control through her original music to help and heal others.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: STILLVIKA