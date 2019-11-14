J.Patron Drops New Clips X Ahoy Remix For 'Duro' With Tastemaker Americano Label



Breakout artist J.Patron releases a stunning remix for 'Duro' off his newest EP My American Dream and Colombian Fantasy. The energetic hot new remix comes from Miami based Dj/Producer Clips X Ahoy. His production style compliments J.Patron's tripped out vocals and Deltatron's neoperreo sensibilities.



J. Patron is a Colombian born artist currently residing in Coachella Valley, California. Broadcasting a hard-hitting mix of Latin trap, reggaetón, hip-hop, and cumbia. His recently released EP, My American Dream & Colombian Fantasy, out now, received rave reviews by critics and fans alike.



The both the remix and EP are out now with the tastemaker imprint Americano Label, and available everywhere you stream and download music.





