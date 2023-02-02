Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'

JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe releases his latest collaboration, "Moderación (con Camilo)" via Arista Records. The new track features five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Camilo.

The video, which thoughtfully depicts the juxtaposition of moderation and excess, was directed by Venezuelan recording artists and frequent collaborators, Evaluna Montaner and Ricky Montaner of Mau y Ricky.

Of the release, Saxe states: "Camilo is one of my favorite artists on earth and my brother. Doing this song together is a dream and I'm grateful I get to sing a song I love with a human I love. It has been a family affair with Evaluna and Ricky Montaner, Camilo's wife, and brother-in-law, directing the video. Estaré muy feliz de poder interpretar esta canción con Camilo por el resto de mi vida."

"When I had the chance to meet JP Saxe, I doubted that I could love him more than I admire him, because for a long time he has been one of my favorite songwriters," said Camilo. "I'm so grateful that we actually had the chance to sit down and write this song together - it's something I'm really proud of and can't wait to share. One thing JP and I have in common is that we dislike people who love in moderación (moderation)."

Since September, Saxe has released two new singles, "When You Think Of Me" and "The Good Parts," both of which he wrote and were produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde). He performed "The Good Parts" on NBC's Today Show last month.

Building on the success of his breakout 2021 album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, Saxe continued to make waves last summer with sold out performances, including tour dates with Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi. It was just announced that Saxe will support John Mayer on select dates of his anticipated 'Solo' tour this March, including a hometown show in Toronto, ON. See dates below. He will also be performing at Bonnaroo this summer, and future tour dates are yet to be announced for 2023.

ABOUT JP SAXE

JP Saxe writes songs to discover and fathom the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. It's why he speaks so candidly about life, loss, and love. It's why he's quietly emerged as a multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated phenomenon whose voice can be felt across pop music.

After dedicating his life to music, the Toronto-born and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist captivated audiences everywhere with "If The World Was Ending" [feat. Julia Michaels].

Nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards, streamed over one billion times, and certified double-platinum in the U.S. and six times-platinum in Canada, it paved the way for his full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection [Arista Records]. Powered by "A Little Bit Yours," "Line By Line" [feat. Maren Morris], and "Here's Hopin'" with John Mayer, it earned acclaim from People, Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, UPROXX, and EUPHORIA. who even rated it "5-out-of-5 stars."

Along the way, he delivered show-stopping performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert accompanied by Mayer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. To date, Saxe has amassed over 2.5 billion total streams and received two iHeart Award nominations for Best New Pop Artist and Best Lyrics.

He won the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards, where he received five nominations in total. In 2022, he was nominated for two JUNO Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. With a lot on his mind and the Voice Notes app armed and ready, he continues to uncover more, leading into a full-length project this year.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

March 11, 2023 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ
March 13, 2023 | TD Garden | Boston, MA
March 15, 2023 | Madison Square Garden | New York, NY
March 18, 2023 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
March 20, 2023 | Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON
March 22, 2023 | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

ABOUT CAMILO

Five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer Camilo is considered one of the greatest champions of Pop from his generation. His 2019 debut album, 'Por Primera Vez', debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Album Chart and went platinum in four countries, including the US. It was nominated for Best Latin Pop album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Camilo's second album, 'Mis Manos' was released in 2021 and led him to become the most nominated and awarded artist at the 22nd Latin GRAMMY® Awards. In September 2022, Camilo released his third studio album 'De Adentro Pa Afuera', with features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, and more and was GRAMMY-nominated for Best Latin Pop Album.

Most recently, Camilo was announced as the cover of Billboard's first ever all-Spanish language digital brand - Billboard Español. He has also partnered with Telemundo to produce the network's official song for the FIFA World Cup™, which he premiered at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on September 29.

Camilo's documentary, CAMILO: EL PRIMER TOUR DE MI VIDA, was released in November on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America, and he is currently finishing up his second international tour "De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour."

Watch the new music video here:



Kian Blume Releases New Single Daphne Photo
Kian Blume Releases New Single 'Daphne'
On 'Daphne', Kian Blume partnered with Michael Orland, who is best known for his work with American Idol and producer Miklos Malek (Jennifer Lopez, Anastacia). Inspired by an eclectic mix of artists such as Mike Patton, Primus, Michael Bublé, Bobby Darin and composers Chopin and Satie, Kian Blume’s sophisticated multi-faceted sound is undeniable.
Rockwell Releases New Single RECOGNISE Photo
Rockwell Releases New Single 'RECOGNISE'
Hot on the heels of his highly anticipated return at the end of last year with the harmonic “Estranged” featuring LaMeduza and the explosive socio-political battle cry “Peak” featuring Lewisham born and bred MC Novelist that was Charlie Tee’s “D&B Drop of the Week” on BBC Radio 1 and supported by Mixmag, DJ Mag, Complex, Trench, Clash and more.
Bayside Teams Up with Ice Nine Kills Spencer Charnas On New Single Photo
Bayside Teams Up with Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas On New Single
Bayside will be bringing their new EP on the road later this month for the Just Like Home Tour. The lineup pays homage to the band’s local scene, with fellow New Yorkers I Am The Avalanche and Koyo providing support on the month long run. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
WESSON Releases New Single Made Me Happy Photo
WESSON Releases New Single 'Made Me Happy'
WESSON is a British alt/rock band led by singer/songwriter Chris Wesson. Based in Milton Keynes, the four-piece band was formed under the mutual decision to find like-minded souls who needed music as part of their everyday life and essence to their being. Along with bassist Callum, guitarist Jimmy, and drummer Dale.

From This Author - Michael Major


Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'
February 1, 2023

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single ‘Standing There’ - off the debut album from ‘The  Silhouettes Project’ - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single ‘Hunny’, and more recently ‘Can We’ and ‘Escape’, Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP.
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming AlbumAtlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album
February 1, 2023

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs “Basalt,” & “Hadal.”
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New BookThe Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
February 1, 2023

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in MarchDRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
February 1, 2023

Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New SingleGord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
February 1, 2023

Arts & Crafts is proud to premiere “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
share