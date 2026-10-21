JOHNNY HATES JAZZ to Celebrate 40 Years of SHATTERED DREAMS at Cadogan Hall
The band, featuring Clark Datchler and Mike Nocito, will draw from their catalogue of 80s classics alongside material from recent albums.
Iconic 80's band Johnny Hates Jazz have announced a London show at Cadogan Hall on Thursday 25th November 2027 as part of The Shattered Dreams Tour, which comes to the UK and Europe next year.
Celebrating 40 years since the release of their seminal global hit, they will draw on their extensive catalogue to create a new show full of unforgettable songs, emotive stories, energetic performances and an uplifting audience experience.
To accompany the tour, Johnny Hates Jazz will also be releasing a 'Shattered Dreams' compilation album, which will be available on Revolver Records as a double vinyl edition, as well as on CD. This will be a compilation of their most well-known songs from the late 80s through to the present, and will include four brand new tracks.
Comprised of Clark Datchler (songwriting, vocals, keyboards) and Mike Nocito (production, engineering, guitars), the band is best known for their 1987 single 'Shattered Dreams', which was a top 5 hit in the UK, and reached number 2 both in Japan and on the US Billboard chart.
One of the last electronic bands of the 1980's, Johnny Hates Jazz's other hits include 'Heart of Gold', the anti-war anthem 'I Don't Want To Be A Hero', 'Turn Back The Clock' (featuring Kim Wilde on backing vocals), and 'Don't Say It's Love'.
The band's 1988 UK Number 1 album 'Turn Back The Clock' is one of the definitive albums of the 1980s, sold over four million copies and went 3x platinum.
After disbanding at the height of their success, Clark and Mike reunited in 2010. Since then, Johnny Hates Jazz has released two new albums, 2013's 'Magnetized' and 2020's 'Wide Awake', as well as a 30th Anniversary edition of 'Turn Back The Clock' featuring acoustic versions of every song. In 2026, Johnny Hates Jazz release 'Soul Believer' with soul icon Jaki Graham, honouring the soul music of the 60's, 70s and 80s that inspired so many musicians across the decades.
Audiences will be treated to their iconic 80s hits, as well as songs from their most recent albums, promising an unforgettable night.
Event Details
Date: Thursday 25th November 2027
Venue: London Cadogan Hall
Tickets on-sale: Friday 23rd October, 10am via Ticketmaster
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.