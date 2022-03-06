JOHN NEMETH to Announces Dates for STRONGER THAN STRONG National Tour

John Németh, a five-time nominee at last year's Blues Music Awards who continues to establish himself as one of the world's premier blues artists, has announced the first 23 concert dates for his upcoming Stronger Than Strong national tour which opens on the West Coast on March 10.

One of the most soulful singers in America today, Németh has been a long-time fixture on the international blues scenes.

The Boise, Idaho native has garnered 25 Blues Music Awards nominations during his career and has received a BMA Award for Best Soul Blues Male Artist in 2014, as well as Best Soul Blues

Album in 2015. Also, Blues Blast Magazine awarded him the Best New Artist Debut Recording and Sean Costello Rising Star trophies in 2012. His 2022 tour, which begins with stops in Arizona, California, Oregon, Idaho, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and New York, is named after John's latest album, Stronger Than Strong, which was released to rave reviews last year.

The announced dates:

March 10-The Rhythm Room, Phoenix, AZ, 8 p.m.

March 11-Cantera Cellars, Camarillo CA, 8 p.m.

March 12-Matt Denny's, Arcadia, CA, 2 p.m.

March 13-Malainey's, Long Beach, CA, 5:30 p.m.

March 14-Maui Sugar Mill Saloon, Tarzana, CA, 9 p.m.

March 15-The Drake, Laguna Beach, CA, 5 p.m.

March 16-The Starlett Room, Sacramento, CA,

March 17-The Poorhouse Bistro, San Jose, CA, 8 p.m.

March 18-The Poorhouse Bistro, San Jose, CA, 9 p.m.

March 19-Port Arena Theater, Point Arena, CA, 7 p.m.

March 21-Yoshi's, Oakland, CA, 7 p.m.

March 22-Harmonica Workshop, Eugene, OR, 5 p.m.

March 24-Sapphire Room, Boise, ID, 7 p.m.

March 25-Sapphire Room, Boise, ID, 7 p.m.

March 26-Couer d'Alene Blues Festival, Couer d'Alene, ID, 4 p.m.

March 29-Fanatics, Lima, NY, 7 p.m.

April 8-Zlock Performing Arts Center, Newton, PA, 7 p.m.

April 9-Berks Jazz Fest, Reading, PA, 4 p.m.

April 10-WHCP Radio Concert, Cambridge, MD, 7 p.m.

April 11-Fanatics, Lima, NY, 7 p.m.

April 13-Jimmy's, Portsmouth, NH, 7:30 p.m.

April 14-Turning Point, Piermont, NY

April 15-Retro Live, Plattsburgh, NY, 8 a.m.



Stronger Than Strong is Németh's 10th album and, from early indications, could be one of his best. With a seasoned road band of young gun players, The Blue Dreamers feature 19-year-old Philadelphia guitar phenom Jon Hay, drummer Danny Banks and bassist Matthew Wilson, Németh demonstrated yet again, his uncanny ability to skillfully blend retro and modern blues and soul into compelling music that is simultaneously old and new. "John Nemeth has a blues tour de force with his tenth and latest album release, Stronger Than Strong," said Laura Carone of Elmore Magazine. "Nemeth's albums are constantly evolving, showcasing songwriting with wit and social wisdom, mixing irresistible dance grooves and soulful ballads."

"Nemeth is a rare talent, a clear-voiced tenor soul singer with potent harmonica chops," wrote KKNX Radio host John Kessler in Portland, Ore, "He developed his skills playing more traditional blues around Boise, Idaho, before heading to Memphis to refine his sound and draw on that city's rich soul vibe. This release actually leans a little more toward blues than the last, and the uncluttered production leaves plenty of room for his vocal nuances and focused, intense harp playing to shine."

Németh's five nominations at the 2021 Blues Awards were the second most of any artist last year. Stronger Than Strong, produced at Electraphonic Recording in Memphis, can be purchased on Amazon, I-Tunes or on Németh's website, www.johnnemeth.com.