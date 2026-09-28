JODECI to Celebrate 35 Years of FOREVER MY LADY Oct–Dec Tour

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JODECI is hitting the road for a 35 city U.S. tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of their #1 debut album, FOREVER MY LADY.

The tour will kick off Saturday, October 24 in San Francisco, celebrating the group's historic 35th anniversary of their 3x platinum debut album, FOREVER MY LADY. The highly-anticipated tour will make stops in major markets including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, and more before closing out the tour with a special hometown concert in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19.

In honor of the milestone, the FOREVER MY LADY album was re-released with a special expanded vinyl version, distributed through UMG on July 17. The album will feature bonus tracks and a never before heard a capella version of 'Stay.'

About Jodeci

JODECI is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. Establishing themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture with their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits, JODECI has sold over 20 million records worldwide, and achieved three #1 albums on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Their debut album FOREVER MY LADY (1991) was a huge success reaching #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart in its first week of release, and featured the hit single, 'Forever My Lady,' which climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. Ruling the charts for an unprecedented 49 weeks, the album's classic hits 'Come & Talk To Me,' and 'Stay,' also topped the charts reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Their second album, Diary Of A Mad Band (1993) went #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, penning their hit single, 'Cry For You' which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. JODECI's third album, The Show, The After Party, The Hotel (1995) gave the group their third #1 album on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, producing hit songs 'Freek'n You,' and 'Love U 4 Life.' JODECI's legendary sound and style has shaped the world of R&B and continues to influence a new generation of artists.

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