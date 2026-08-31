JODECI Sets FOREVER MY LADY 35th Anniversary Tour, Oct 24-Dec 19

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Legendary multi-platinum R&B group JODECI is hitting the road for a 35 city U.S. tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of their #1 debut album, Forever My Lady.

The tour will kick off Saturday, October 24 in San Francisco, celebrating the group's historic 35th anniversary of their 3x platinum debut album, Forever My Lady. The highly-anticipated tour will make stops in major markets including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, and more before closing out the tour with a special hometown concert in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19. In honor of the milestone, the Forever My Lady album was re-released with a special expanded vinyl version, distributed through UMG on July 17. The album will feature bonus tracks and a never before heard a capella version of 'Stay.'

Few groups defined the 90's R&B scene like JODECI. Bursting into the music scene at a time when R&B groups were plentiful, K-Ci, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin captivated the industry with their groundbreaking style, unforgettable hits, enticing vocals, and fearless fashion influence. With over 20 million albums sold, five #1 singles, three #1 albums, and multiple accolades – including Soul Train Awards and Billboard Music Awards, JODECI's expansive influence helped define the era. Over three decades later, their lasting influence continues to shape music and the culture, solidifying their place in R&B history.

'Thirty-five years ago, Forever My Lady changed our lives,' said K-Ci Hailey and Mr. Dalvin of JODECI in a joint statement. 'The love and connection we share with our fans is unmatched and this tour is for them — the people who stood by us from day one. Get ready, we're going to leave everything on the stage for you.'

Tour Dates

Oct 24 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Oct 25 – Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theatre

Oct 27 – Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena

Oct 29 – El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

Oct 30 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV | Palms Casino

Nov 4 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Nov 6 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Nov 7 – Chicago, IL | Arie Crown Theater

Nov 8 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov 10 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Nov 11 – Pittsburgh, PA | Citizens Live at The Wylie

Nov 12 – Oxon Hill, MD | MGM National Harbor

Nov 14 – Cleveland, OH | KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Nov 15 – Bristol, VA | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Nov 18 – Jersey City, NJ | Loew's Jersey Theatre

Nov 19 – Bensalem, PA | Parx Casino

Nov 20 – Baltimore, MD | The Paramount Baltimore

Nov 22 – Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

Nov 24 – Memphis, TN | Orpheum Theatre

Nov 28 – Norman, OK | Riverwind Casino

Nov 29 – Houston, TX | Arena Theater

Dec 1 – N. Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Dec 2 – New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theatre

Dec 3 – Birmingham, AL | BJCC Concert Hall

Dec 5 – Lake Charles, LA | Lake Charles Event Center

Dec 6 – Mobile, AL | Saenger Theatre

Dec 8 – Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer Theater

Dec 10 – Nashville, TN | The Truth

Dec 11 – Columbia, SC | Township Auditorium

Dec 13 – St. Petersburg, FL | Duke Energy Center for the Arts

Dec 15 – Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

Dec 16 – Miami, FL | The Fillmore Miami Beach

Dec 18 – Atlanta, GA | Venue To Be Announced

Dec 19 – Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

About Jodeci

JODECI is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. Establishing themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture with their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits, JODECI has sold over 20 million records worldwide, and achieved three #1 albums on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Their debut album Forever My Lady (1991) was a huge success reaching #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart in its first week of release, and featured the hit single, 'Forever My Lady,' which climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. Ruling the charts for an unprecedented 49 weeks, the album's classic hits 'Come & Talk To Me,' and 'Stay,' also topped the charts reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Their second album, Diary Of A Mad Band (1993) went #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, penning their hit single, 'Cry For You' which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. JODECI's third album, The Show, The After Party, The Hotel (1995) gave the group their third #1 album on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, producing hit songs 'Freek'n You,' and 'Love U 4 Life.' JODECI's legendary sound and style has shaped the world of R&B and continues to influence a new generation of artists.

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