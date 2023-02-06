Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JINJER to Support Headliners Disturbed & Special Guests Breaking Benjamin on 'Take Back Your Life Tour'

Tickets for Disturbed's Take Back Your Life Tour go on sale this Friday, February 10 at 10:00 AM local time.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Last fall, progressive groove metal leaders JINJER took to the road in the United States for their biggest headline tour yet - showcasing their groundbreaking stage show and trademark sound to massive audiences across the country.

This summer, JINJER will return to America to command even bigger stages - supporting iconic metal unit Disturbed on their 2023 headline Take Back Your Life Tour, plus fellow special guests Breaking Benjamin. This potent line-up blends heavy sounds from all corners of metal, making for a show you just can't miss!

JINJER states:

"We are really looking forward to hitting the road in the US again, alongside Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin. We can not wait to see some old fans and welcome some new ones as well!"

JINJER supporting Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin in the USA:

Jul 11 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Jul 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 15 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 16 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Jul 18 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul 20 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul 22 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul 23 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

Jul 25 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 27 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Jul 31 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 01 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 03 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 07 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 09 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 11 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Aug 12 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ^

Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

^No Breaking Benjamin



