JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single

The track is the first offering from his own upcoming EP The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

British-born and U.S. based singer, songwriter and producer JHart has spent most of his years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music business (Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Little Mix, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Usher, TLC, OneRepublic, Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and many others.) But on July 28th, JHart will release “If There Really Is A God,” the first offering from his own upcoming EP The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing via distribution platform, United Masters.

After following a period of his own personal growth (in which Abrahart started living proudly as a gay man,) JHart is ready to step into the limelight on his own terms. “If There Really Is A God” is a honeyed, impassioned R&B and gospel-tinged debut single that showcases his sky-scraping vocals. It is the cover of SAYGRACE's yearning 2021's single, produced by DMile and feels like the perfect introduction to his forthcoming music.

“This song lives in a sonic world that I love and I wanted there to be a lot of classic elements in it to connect with, the vocal delivery, song structure and the spoken bridge, but I also knew there had to be some sharp modern and colorful moments in not just the audio but the visual as well. I had the idea for the video after the song was done, and knew I wanted a balance of retro moments and modern moments with a healthy serving of camp, and queer love.”

The video was directed by Erik Rojas and captivates viewers with the themes of gender fluidity, ballroom, and a Shakespearean approach to Queer love challenging ideology enforced by modern religion, though still remaining respectful to JHart’s Christian upbringing. Showcasing the internal conflict between right and wrong (by societal terms,) JHart is tunnel visioned by the allure of his male love interest, who is played by (the Padam Padam Queen,) Kylie Minogue's dancer/choreographer.

“I relate to the song because I think there are a a lot of people out there who grew up dealing with some of the same things I did. Even though you might not have grown up singing in church and might not be a part of the LGBTQ community and don’t have a complicated relationship with religion and the shame some of the language around it leaves on you, you understand how it feels to not be seen by someone that you care for. I want to connect with my people, who understand and see me, and see them in return and I hope this first release at least unlocks a door of curiosity in allowing me to do that.” 

Beginning his musical career in 2008, following a 12-month internship with super-producer Polow da Don, the artist born James Abrahart in Brentwood Essex, has co-written songs for some of music's biggest names. After working For Polow and Via production duo Rock City (Ciara, Miley Cyrus), Abrahart signed his first publishing deal and headed to LA. In 2014 an early iteration of JHart, the artist, was started with Grammy and Oscar-winning producer D'Mile.

The two reconnected in 2020, cultivating a bond that would later be the driving force behind JHart becoming a solo artist. After years of groundwork with the support of D’Mile, JHart was able to come to terms with his sexuality, which enabled him to discover a new sense of freedom and the two began to explore various sounds, enforcing elements from various genres to find JHart’s style that showcases every aspect of both James Abrahart the songwriter and JHart: The Artist.




