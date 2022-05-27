JC Stewart Unveils New Single 'Scars'

Rising pop singer-songwriter JC Stewart has returned with his brand new single "Scars". The song is available to stream and download beginning today via Elektra Records. "Scars" arrives alongside a full live band performance video, which previews what fans can expect from JC's upcoming tour dates.

JC's instantly relatable, emotionally charged songwriting is given a subtle shift on "Scars". While he usually pours his heart into stories of heartache and break-ups, "Scars" instead celebrates how those challenges have shaped him into the person he is today. JC's tenacious vocals power a summer pop smash, which provides a beacon of hope for fans who are struggling with their own battles. As the hook expresses, what currently feels insurmountable will one day be just a memory: "I wear my scars and the stories that they're painting / They hurt like hell, but damn it feels amazing."

JC shares, "'Scars' is a song about coming back to life. I wrote it after coming out of a weird time and realizing that maybe I was meant to go through it. Maybe all the challenges and hardships are there to make us better and stronger and better equipped to love the people around us. I love the euphoria that this song gives me, and it really lifts me when I'm starting to get down again. I hope it can do the same for other people!"

JC wrote "Scars" with producer Anton Hård and co-writer Linnea Södahl. The track follows "Love Like That" as JC's second single of the year, and arrives on the heels of his nomination for Best Push Performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Outside of his fan favorite tracks including, "I Need You To Hate Me", "Break My Heart" and "Lying That You Love Me", JC is also firmly established as a go-to collaborator from an eclectic mix of major artists. JC recently appeared on Armin van Buuren and Billen Ted's dance hit "Come Around Again", and joined the two artists to give the song an unforgettable debut at Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

He has also collaborated with 220 Kid, Jonasu and Kina, co-wrote Lewis Capaldi's "Hollywood", and collaborated on his own songs with Niall Horan ("Break My Heart") and Tom Odell (the When The Light Hits The Room EP). JC also enjoys a long-term friendship with The Vamps, most recently performing as part of the handpicked lineup at their Barcelona Weekender extravaganza.

JC is currently on the road in Europe and the United Kingdom on his headline The Tour After The Tour That Didn't Tour. His remaining tour dates are listed below. Tickets are available here. JC will also play a selection of major festival dates this summer. He's confirmed for Boardmasters, Barn on the Farm and Bardfest in the UK, while his European festivals include Pinkpop, Hurricane, Southside, Rock Werchter, Poolbar, Kulturinsel Wöhrmühle and FM4 Frequency.

Watch the new music video here:

JC Stewart European Tour Dates

May 27, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May 28, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

May 30, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

June 01, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

June 02, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

June 03, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

June 07, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

June 11, 2022 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

June 14, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

June 21, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

August 09, 2022 - Cambridge, UK - The Junction

August 10, 2022 - Tunbridge Wells, UK - The Forum

August 16, 2022 - St. Albans, UK - The Horn

August 17, 2022 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill