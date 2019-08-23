JAY SOM Releases Sophomore Album 'Anak Ko' via Polyvinyl Today!

Jay Som - a.k.a. Melina Duterte - releases her highly anticipated sophomore album Anak Ko today. The follow-up to her breakout debut album Everybody Works, which received countless year-end list accolades in 2017, Anak Ko is already critically acclaimed itself, with early praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and many more. Pronounced Ah-nuhk Koh, and meaning "my child" in Tagalog, one of the native dialects in the Philippines, this albumwas completed during a week-long solo retreat to Joshua Tree. While much has changed both sonically and personally for Jay Som, now 25 years-old, in the two whirlwind years since her debut, Duterte still recorded, produced, engineered and mixed this album herself at home. However, for the first time, she invited some friends -including Vagabon's Laetitia Tamko, Chastity Belt's Annie Truscott, Justus Proffit, Boy Scouts' Taylor Vick, as well as bandmates Zachary Elasser, Oliver Pinnell and Dylan Allard-to collaborate on additional vocals, drums, guitars, strings, and pedal steel.

In November of 2017, seeking a new environment, Duterte left her home of the Bay Area for Los Angeles. There, she began collaborating with other artists on her own projects, as well as producing, engineering and mixing for the likes of Sasami and Chastity Belt. In her new hometown, she found a community of likeminded artists, she fell in love, and-coming full circle after drunkenly releasing her earliest collection of demoes, Turn Into, on Thanksgiving in 2015-she quit drinking for good. "I feel like a completely different person," she reflects. All of this change has resulted in an incredibly elevated, genre-bending new album from Duterte, but one that is still exquisitely and unmistakablya Jay Som record.

Anak Ko is out nowvia Polyvinyl (N.A), Pod/Inertia Music (AUS/NZ/Asia), and Lucky Number (ROW). Purchase, download and stream it to your heart's content below.



Jay Som will take Anak Ko on the road this Fall throughout North America and Europe, starting on the West Coast next month. All dates are on-sale now - see below to find a show near you.

Listen to "If You Want It" below.

Tracklisting:

1.) If You Want It

2.) Superbike

3.) Peace Out

4.) Devotion

5.) Nighttime Drive

6.) Tenderness

7.) Anak Ko

8.) Crown

9.) Get Well

Tour Dates:

09/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #$

09/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #$

09/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #$

09/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #$

9/15 - Guerneville, CA @ Save The Redwoods Benefit

09/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #$

09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$

09/19 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #$

09/20 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux #$

09/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #$

09/24 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #$

09/26 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$

09/27 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$

09/28 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #$

10/15 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada %#

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %#

10/17 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %#

10/18 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %#

10/19 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement %#

10/21 - Detroit, MI @ El Club %#

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %#

10/23 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %#

10/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %#

10/26 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %#

10/27 - Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot %#

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %#

10/30 - Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %#

10/31 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings %#

11/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) %#

11/02 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %#

11/07 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Sky Bar)

11/09 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

11/10 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/12 - Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain

11/15 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

11/16 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

11/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/19 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/20 - London, UK @ The Garage

11/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/24 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

11/25 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

11/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/27 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

# w/ Boy Scouts

$ w/ Affectionately

% w/ Gia Margaret

Photo credit: Lindsay Byrnes





Related Articles View More Music Stories