JACK'S MAZE Explores Loss and Regret on New Single 'THE EDGE'

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American progressive rockers JACK'S MAZE have released 'The Edge,' a song exploring loss, regret, and the enduring power of love in the face of grief. Originally formed in 1989, the New Jersey band made their mark on the New York tri-state rock scene before parting ways, eventually reuniting in 2021 to reconnect with their musical roots and finally release their long-unreleased debut album 'Life In The Maze' in 2024. This single follows the lead track 'Let It Go,' opening their next chapter as they move towards their second album 'Once In A Blue Moon,' due in January 2027 via RPM Entertainment.

'The Edge' is a tribute to lost friends and bandmates, written by vocalist Frank Cinquegrana following the passing of band-mates Bill Snyder and Jimmy Gentilin earlier. Confronting the pain of loss, the weight of words left unsaid, and the regret of wondering whether more could have been done, 'The Edge' balances melodic progressive rock with emotionally charged storytelling, offering a poignant reminder that love and music can preserve shared bonds long after someone is gone, and that the most important thing we can do is reach out now, before it is too late.

American prog rockers Jack's Maze present their new single 'The Edge,' an anthem on loss, regret, and enduring love. This song explores the pain and healing surrounding the loss of a friend, time, words unsaid, and the realization that love cannot always save someone.

The second taste of Jack's Maze's forthcoming album 'Once In A Blue Moon' follows the lead track 'Let It Go' - a driving, dark melodic, emotional progressive rock song, released in September. Set for release in January 2027 via RPM Entertainment, this album opens the next chapter of their storied history.

The original lineup featured Frank Cinquegrana on lead vocals, Robin Ross on keyboards and guitars, Scott Cowan on guitar, Joe Torres on bass, Joe Granowski on drums, and Bill Snyder on lead guitar. Their music draws from progressive and classic rock, and are influenced by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Rush, early Genesis and Mozart.

'I wrote the music and lyrics for 'The Edge' a couple of years back after Jack's Maze guitarist Bill Snyder suddenly passed away. So, it's a call to him. Asking him if he hears us carrying on for him. And regrets I had, unable to reach out or do something to catch him before he fell off the edge!' says Frank Cinquegrana.

'As I was getting all this down in my head and on paper it made me think of other close friends and band mates too, such as our first lead guitarist Jimmy Gentilin who took his life several years before.'

'The Edge' emphasizes that, even in absence, something beautiful endures beyond one's life - the song remains, carried in memory and sustained by love. Ultimately, it is both a tribute to someone lost and a reminder to reach for one another while we still can.

Originally based in Hightstown, New Jersey, Jack's Maze originally cut their teeth as Laughing Jack in the early 90's in the New York tri-state scene and built a solid reputation in NYC and surrounding states.

By 1993, the band completed their debut album 'Life In The Maze,' which was subsequently shelved. Despite never receiving an official release at the time, the album remains an important part of the band's story. That music quietly waited nearly three decades to be discovered when the band reunited in 2021 to bring that unfinished chapter to life.

In 2024, Jack's Maze released this album, pleasing fans who had awaited this moment. The powerful track 'Big Machines' emerged as the band's anthem—a fitting representation of the energy, ambition, and timeless character of their music.

After resurfacing, the band inched closer to their second album. Cinquegrana's broad musical perspective and powerful storytelling remain central to the identity of Jack's Maze. Developing the band's progressive-rock sound and original compositions with Robin Ross, Scott Cowan, and Joe Torres, they have been able to continue exploring the many musical influences that define Jack's Maze through songwriting, recording and collaboration that continues to drive the band's creative vision.

For Robin Ross, the decades in between have been productive. A multi-faceted musician, songwriter, and producer who has released numerous albums, he has also designed and developed several recording studios.

Now a figure in the creative pulse of Milford, Pennsylvania, Ross has since grown his current hub, Baa Baa Leaf Music, into a creative sanctuary. It is here where he recorded, mixed and produced this new album, working alongside master engineer Jonathan Duckett (Phillip Glass, Kenny G, David Sanborn).

Jack's Maze is more than a band - it is a story of music, friendship, perseverance, and unfinished dreams finally brought back to life. The band's journey proves that great music never dies. Driven by an enduring love of music, they continue to celebrate the sound they created decades ago, while keeping the spirit of progressive rock alive for a new generation. The maze may have started in 1989, but their journey is far from over.

On October 20, 'The Edge' is out across digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Bandcamp, where their 'Life In The Maze' album is also available on CD or digital download.

Credits

Music by Frank Cinquegrana, Robin Ross, Scott Cowan, Joe Torres

Lyrics by Frank Cinquegrana

Frank Cinquegrana – vocals & drums

Robin Ross – keyboards

Scott Cowan – guitar & background vocals

Joe Torres – bass

Recorded at Baa Baa Leaf Studio in Milford, PA

Produced, recorded & mixed by Robin Ross

Supervising engineer Jonathan Duckett

Video produced by Tina Ross

Publishing & booking: RPM Entertainment Enterprises, LLC

Photo Credit: Tina Ross



Photo Credit: Tina Ross

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