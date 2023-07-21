Izzy Mahoubi Releases Debut EP 'How To Run'

Indie singer-songwriter Izzy Mahoubi has today released her brand-new EP, How To Run via European label Rude Records. The EP features four brand new tracks, including previous singles “Hang Around,” “Torn In Two,” and “Cool Guy.”

Speaking on the EP Izzy shares, “I wrote it as I explored my curiosity towards the world. Heartbreak, social standards, change, and pushing the limits. It’s an eclectic body of moments that I hope tells the story of growth. The feeling of walking into a childhood bedroom and seeing the old posters and letters that reveal the memories and healing that comes with time.

The title track, “How To Run” is an expression of pushing the limits. The first time you realize your strength. The first time you start believing your voice has a space in the world. The first time you start to do the things that scare you. I believe that realization reveals how to grow, and that confidence teaches you how to run.”

Alongside the new EP, Izzy has shared a music video for the title track “How To Run,” Fans can check out the video below.

Last month, Izzy released her cover of Joni Mitchell’s original track “Big Yellow Taxi” featuring Sydney Sprague, as part of Rude Record’s upcoming project Changing Tides through the label’s charitable arm Rude Cares. All proceeds from the song will benefit ocean conservation organization Sea Shepherd.

To celebrate the release of How To Run, Izzy will host a release party on August 11, 203 at Valley Bar in Phoenix, AZ at 7pm MT (doors 6:30pm MT). Tickets are available to purchase now here.

About Izzy Mahoubi

18-year-old singer-songwriter from Arizona Izzy Mahoubi has been capturing the world around her writing songs, poetry and creating melodies of unique authenticity conveying relatable storytelling. Izzy’s projects have been depicted as indie-pop and folk in the style of personal singer-songwriting. The Arizona Republic describes her music as, “radio friendly with infectious melodies” (Ed Masley).

Inspired by artists such as Maggie Rogers, Taylor Swift, and Madison Cunningham, Izzy has also taken cues from musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, and The Beatles. Izzy has recently signed with indie record label, Rude Records and has released three singles with them. Her latest single, ‘Torn in Two’, released on Valentine’s Day, was featured in Rolling Stone France. The track is a jazzy melody that reflects the likes of Norah Jones and John Mayer. The nostalgic yet hopeful lyrics tell the story of acceptance and growth that comes with getting older.