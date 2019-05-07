Izzy Bizu's 'Glita' EP is Out Today

Izzy Bizu's Glita EP, her first official release in over three years, is available now worldwide via RED MUSIC/Sony Music UK. Izzy also shares the late night video for lead single "Lights On," which she explains is "about throwing caution to the wind and going with what you feel rather than what you think."



As well as five brand new tracks including "Lights On," Bizu's Glita EP also features a reworking of the previously released "Someone That Loves You," featuring none other than Coldplay's Chris Martin. The two artists met in 2017 when Izzy supported Coldplay on their North American tour and found themselves to be creative kindred spirits, re-recording this song featuring Chris' unmistakable vocals.

Her first official release since that of her hugely well-received debut album A Moment of Madness in 2016, which has now clocked over 230 million streams internationally, Glita sees Bizu take an assured step forward into what's set to be a huge 2019 for one of the most exciting artists of recent times.



Performer and songwriter Izzy Bizu made her name with smash hit single "White Tiger" and was catapulted into the spotlight after being named BRITs Critics' Choice finalist in 2016. She went on to record the Euro 2016 theme song for the BBC, was named BBC Introducing Artist of the Year, and sold out two UK tours to much critical praise.

In the time between releases, Izzy has been busy managing the huge success of her singles "White Tiger'" and "Diamonds" in the US and across Europe while working on the ground with charity Studio Samuel which aims to help young women and girls in Ethiopia, and has also been the face of several brands including the 'Yes I Am' Cacharel campaign.

Izzy's new EP Glita is available now worldwide.

Glita EP tracklist:

1. This is What We Wanted

2. Doorstep

3. Never With It

4. Lights On

5. Someone That Loves You '19





Related Articles View More Music Stories