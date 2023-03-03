Ivy Release 'Apartment Life' 25 Year Anniversary Reissue

Ivy celebrate 25 years of their seminal sophomore album Apartment Life, reissuing the album via Bar/None Records. Formed in 1994, the trio included Andy Chase, Dominique Durand, and the late Adam Schlesinger, who together achieved critical success with their singular brand of disaffected, nuanced pop. On the release, Chase says -

"This is probably the most important record Ivy ever made. Me, Dominique and Adam were in NYC going from our apt to the studio every day. It was a glorious time for us - we would just wake up inspired and excited about everything we were doing. We knew we were becoming better at our craft and were excited to show the world. I think with this album we finally succeeded in demonstrating our ability to write and produce great pop songs. It was also the first and last time the three of us smoked pot for the entire duration of an album, supplied by our good friend and co producer Pete Nashel. We also had a healthy budget from Atlantic Records so we had a blast hiring horn players, string quartets, stretching our wings as producers and creating sounds in the studio we had never done before. Songs from this album appeared in countless tv shows, commercials and movies, putting us on the map in Hollywood among the music supervisors and directors, ultimately exposing us to a much larger universe. It was without a doubt the most fun we three ever had making music together. It was a special record for us and still is probably the favorite among our fanbase. For the past 20 years they have been asking for it on vinyl, and with Adam now gone, and IVY signing to Bar None Records to re release our entire catalogue of work, it was finally time to memorialize Apartment Life on vinyl."

Two new tracks are available digitally for the first time, including "Sleeping Late" and "Sweet Mary." Additionally, Ivy are partnering with Record Store Day to release Apartment Life Demos, the intimate, rough versions of their cult classic sophomore album, available in participating stores on April 22nd, and digitally on July 21st.

