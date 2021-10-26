Ivory Blue Releases New Single 'Good Changes'

Kansas City, MO singer / songwriter Ivory Blue has released their newest single, a guitar driven gem with yearning melodies and a challenge to face growth titled "Good Changes." Exuding both an optimistic hope and hard-won satisfaction, "Good Changes" is the newest revelation from the stunning artist's upcoming, debut LP, Compound Love.

Ivory Blue lived a nomadic existence until settling in Kansas City, MO and becoming part of the local musical community. After winning a nationwide talent contest in 2017 Ivory Blue started having success with some national and international radio play which continues today.

As a multi-instrumentalist, Ivory began refining their performance style, using digital looping pedals to stack harmonies and guitar parts live on stage, giving their solo shows the feel of a full band. In 2011, Ivory settled in Kansas City, MO and quickly began attracting an intense regional following for their strong vocals and incisive, deeply personal lyrics.

Listen to the new track here: