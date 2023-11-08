Ive Announces Their 1st World Tour 'Show What I Have'

One of the fastest-growing K-Pop groups IVE announced their first global outing – 1ST WORLD TOUR ‘SHOW WHAT I HAVE'. The 24-date world tour will hit various cities across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the U.K., South America, Eastern Asia and Australia next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024 with back to back shows at ICE BSD CITY HALL 5-6 in Jakarta, Indonesia, making additional stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Newark, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Manila, London and more before wrapping up in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, July 28 at Qudos Bank Arena.

IVE formed in 2021 and grew to major success following the release of their first single, ‘ELEVEN' which went on to win multiple awards, alongside their other title tracks. This year, IVE released their first full-length album , selling more than 1.1 million copies in the first week. The group kicked off their 1ST WORLD TOUR ‘SHOW WHAT I HAVE' with two incredible sold-out shows last month in Seoul.

How to get tickets to IVES in concert

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 15 at 3PM local time at livenation.com.

UK/EU TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales Wednesday, November 15 at 10AM local time, and available to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time on local Live Nation sites.

AUSTRALIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Monday, November 13 at 1PM local time and available to the general public on Tuesday, November 14 at 2PM local time at livenation.com.au.

ASIA TICKETS: Ticket details can be found on local promoter websites. Check local listings.

LATIN AMERICA TICKETS: Ticket details can be found on local promoter websites. Check local listings.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, access to the post-show IVE send-off and pre-show soundcheck, an exclusive VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR ‘SHOW WHAT I HAVE' GLOBAL DATES:

Sat Jan 13 – Jakarta, ID – ICE BSD CITY HALL 5-6

Sun Jan 14 – Jakarta, ID – ICE BSD CITY HALL 5-6

Sat Jan 27 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sat Feb 17 – Kuala Lumpur, MY – Axiata Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Mar 02 – Taipei, TW– NTSU Arena (LINKOU Arena)

Wed Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Mar 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed Mar 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Mar 24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri Mar 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Jun 04 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thu Jun 13 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sun Jun 16 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Jun 23 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed Jun 26 – São Paulo , BR – Espaço Unimed

Sun Jun 30 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

Sat Jul 06 – Hong Kong, CN – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Thu Jul 25 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Jul 28 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

About IVE:

‘Gen MZ's WANNA-BE ICON' IVE (ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, LEESEO) ranked first on the domestic charts just seven days after the debut of their first song ‘ELEVEN' (13 award wins) which was released on December 1, 2021. In April 2022, they released their second single ‘LOVE DIVE' (10 award wins) which also topped the charts in Korea, and ‘After LIKE (14 award wins)' which made IVE a ‘Million Seller' for the first time. These 3 title songs gave IVE a total of 37 award wins across various Korean music shows.

In 2022, IVE won Best New Artist for their debut song ‘ELEVEN' and Best Song of The Year (Grand Prize) for ‘LOVE DIVE' at the Melon Music Awards. They also won Song of the Year (Grand Prize) at the 2022 MAMA Awards and 2022 Asia Artist Awards, Digital Song of The Year (Grand Prize) at the 37th Golden Disk Awards, and Best Song Award at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards.

At the Golden Disk Awards, which has been running for 37 years, IVE made history by receiving the Rookie Artist of the Year Award, the main award for Digital Song of the Year, and the Grand Award for Digital Song Division. In addition, IVE's Executive Producer and Vice President of Starship Entertainment, Hyun Joo Seo, was also honored with receiving the Producer Award at two award shows.

In 2023, IVE's first full-length album sold more than 1.1 million copies in the first week and their title songs ‘Kitsch' and ‘I AM' went on to win 11 awards domestically (‘Kitsch' 2 wins / ‘I AM' 9 wins), sweeping various major music charts in Korea. has sold more than 1.6 million copies and became a ‘Million Seller' for the third consecutive time. Title tracks ‘Baddie', ‘Off The Record', and ‘Either Way' have shown their strength by making their way into the top of the Korean charts.