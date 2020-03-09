Issues Drop Striking 'Rain' Video

On the heels of more than 24 million streams of their new album Beautiful Oblivion, acclaim from Alternative Press, Revolver, and more, and a successful Fall 2019 headline tour, Issues have shared the colorful and striking video for "Rain." Watch it below.



"I actually wrote the song 'Rain' years ago, and somehow, the demo rose from the dead and my bandmates really liked it," says singer Tyler Carter. "We knew we had to do our Issues thang on it! I'm glad it's gotten the amount of love it has, because it's such a relatable and catchy song. Due to all the fan love from the song, we felt that it deserved a video."



Issues are set to return to the road this week. They will support labelmates Dance Gavin Dance on their headline tour, which kicks off March 12 in Los Angeles and runs through April 25 in Sacramento. Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, and Royal Coda are also set to appear. All dates, many of which are already sold out, are below. Tickets are available here.



Issues released Beautiful Oblivion through Rise Records this past fall. The album finds Issues boldly fusing alternative ambition, hip-hop swagger, rock energy, and pop power into playlist-hopping anthems. The band previously partnered with Revolver to premiere the visually arresting video for "Tapping Out" here. Watch the video for "Drink About It" here. Also, fans can enjoy the video for "Flexin" here. It features the fabulous Farrah Moan from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Watch the "Rain" music video below.



ISSUES ON TOUR:

WITH DANCE GAVIN DANCE, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, VEIL OF MAYA, + ROYAL CODA:



3/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

3/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3/14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

3/16 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

3/18 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3/19 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

3/20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/24 - Nashville, TN- Marathon Music Works

3/26 - Miami, FL. - Fillmore - Jackie Gleason Theater

3/27 - Tampa, FL. - Jannus Live

3/29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

3/31 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

4/2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

4/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4/5 - New York City, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

4/7 - Toronto, ONT- Rebel

4/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

4/10 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

4/11 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

4/13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

4/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

4/15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/17 - Kansas City, MO. - Arvest Bank Theatre

4/18 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

4/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

4/23 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/25 - Sacramento, CA. - Swanfest, Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo





Related Articles View More Music Stories