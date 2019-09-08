Issie Swickle Transitions to Pop

Issie Swickle is moving beyond the stage and into pop stardom with her recent transition into pop music. Readers may remember her best playing the iconic role of Annie for the National Broadway Tour when she was 9 years old. Now with the release of her single, "Mirrors" and her upcoming single, "Me, You" Swickle is making herself known as a rising pop starlet.

Her transition into pop is already paying off. Having performed with House of Blues, Macy's, Kidz Con LA and now New York Fashion Week, Swickle proves how multi-faceted of a performer she is.

What's more than her talent are the messages in her music. "Mirrors" tackles insecurity and self-doubt, messages that are generally avoided around pop artists her age, but Issie is unafraid to talk about these topics. Her next single "Me, You" is slated to be released next week. The single will be anthem for girls her age to stand up for themselves and live their best life, continuing the inspiring messages from her previous release.

Issie Swickle continues to evolve more and more as a performer and artist. Swickle is destined to make more waves in pop music as she dives further into the industry. She is an artist to keep our eyes on in the coming months.

Listen to new single "Mirror" below:





