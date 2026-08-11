Israel Nash to Release SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO Reimagining

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Texas artist Israel Nash is releasing his own reinterpretation of THE BYRDS' 1968 album SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO, reworking the country-rock record with synthesizers, programmed percussion, pedal steel and ambient textures. The first single from the project, a psychedelic version of the Bob Dylan-penned YOU AIN'T GOING NOWHERE, is out now, with the full album set to arrive September 25.

Nash on the new single: 'My first act of sacrilege in reimagining Sweetheart was changing the entire album order right out of the gate and taking 'You Ain't Going Nowhere' out of the opening slot. But this song was always an open, fluid conversation: Dylan wrote it, the Byrds answered, McGuinn changed a lyric, and Dylan later rerecorded it in a meta move that made the whole joke legendary. I just wanted to let these songs breathe a little in my world, through my own language. I wanted to join that old conversation, make it new, move it forward, and invite everybody else into it.'

This album is what happens when an artist stops thinking about the industry's rules and simply stays in a constant state of creation. Having reclaimed ownership of his back catalog and finished building his dream studio in the Texas Hill Country, Nash found himself free from the relentless schedule of album cycles and finally able to call his own shots. Sweetheart of the Rodeo developed during a prolific era that found him releasing a deluxe version of Rain Plans, creating the instrumental Moods album, and continuing to write original songs.

Exploration runs throughout Sweetheart of the Rodeo - classic melodies shift in new directions, familiar rhythms are rebuilt, tempos move differently. Songs that once leaned into traditional country are reframed with synthesizers, programmed percussion, pedal steel, arpeggiators, ambient textures, and the panoramic production style that has become Nash's signature. Even the track list is different. The resulting collection of songs serves not only as a celebration of a timeless record, but as a snapshot of an artist building a new creative rhythm.

Nash approached this album not as a museum piece that can't be touched, but as a reminder that if Americana has never stood still, why should he? 'I don't look at Sweetheart of the Rodeo as a covers album,' he says. 'It's a reimagination. I'm changing melodies and writing new arrangements, reinterpreting an album that opened the floodgates to Americana music nearly 60 years ago. If that was Americana then, then what is Americana now? I wanted to put my own twist on that sound with Sweetheart, exploring where this music is going, rather than where it's been.'

For more than a dozen years, Nash has established a reputation for expertly balancing the earthy textures of Americana with the spacey sweep of heartland rock and cosmic country. He has been hailed as a 'master of sonic textures' by Rolling Stone, a 'folk-rock visionary' by Uncut and a 'psychedelic troubadour' by Premier Guitar. Free from restraints and expectations, this moment in his career is informed by a continuous creative flow, one that forges a new path forward. This is the sound of Israel Nash embracing ownership - of his catalog, his process, his pace, his sound, and his future.

Sweetheart of the Rodeo Tracklist

1. Pretty Boy Floyd

2. Hickory Wind

3. You Ain't Going Nowhere

4. You're Still On My Mind

5. One Hundred Years from Now

6. You Don't Miss Your Water

7. I Am a Pilgrim

8. The Christian Life

9. Blue Mountain Rockies

10. Nothing Was Delivered

11. Life in Prison

Nash developed SWEETHEART OF THE RODEO after reclaiming ownership of his back catalog and completing a new studio in the Texas Hill Country, a period that also produced a deluxe edition of RAIN PLANS and the instrumental album MOODS.

Photo Credit: Jaycee Grover



Photo Credit: Jaycee Grover

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