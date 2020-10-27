Isotopia Records To Release Constance Hauman's THE QUARANTINE TRILOGY The Third Wave

The Quarantine Trilogy Third Wave will be available on all major streaming and download platforms.

On Friday 30th October 2020 Isotopia Records will release a new digital EP titled The Quarantine Triology Third Wave. The recording includes three tracks all of which were written in New York during the Covid-19 pandemic. Referencing Zoom Fatigue, COVID on the rise, and an historic election hanging in the balance Hauman sets the stage for The Quarantine Trilogy - Third Wave. The EP features three soothing sonic improvisations inspired by recent social, cultural and political events.

The recording features Hauman (keyboards) together with her frequent collaborator the celebrated jazz virtuoso, Ross Pederson (percussion, synthesizers).

One of the most versatile performing artists on today's contemporary music scene, Constance Hauman's rich imagination continually leads her to new realms of self-expression and artistic creation. In The Quarantine Trilogy Third Wave she articulates her personal experience of the most disruptive, isolating, yet communally shared event of our time.

Following two highly acclaimed solo vocal albums - created with co-producer Ross Pederson - singer/ songwriter Constance Hauman leaves the vocals behind on The Quarantine Trilogy and channels her voice into the piano.

The Quarantine Trilogy Third Wave will be available on all major streaming and download platforms including, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Soundcloud, Deezer, etc.

New York based Isotopia Records specializes in a diversity styles of popular and art music. Releases from 2019 and 2020 include High Tides by Constance Hauman, Feed The Wolf by Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf (featuring George Clinton) and Solitude by Lemoyne Alexander, Do Things by Kandy Apple Redd and The Quarantine Trilogy and TheQuarantine Trilogy 2nd Wave. Isotopia is a partner label of Dublin-based Heresy Records (www.heresyrecords.com).

