Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'

Hailed as "a young musician and composer with a mature touch and rare combination of talent, creativity, humility and honesty" by NPR, pianist Isaiah J. Thompson is an emerging generational talent. This March 17th, his first live album-The Power of the Spirit-will be released digitally and as a CD on Jazz at Lincoln Center's in-house record label, Blue Engine.

Today, Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, "The IT Department." It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to Isaiah's father. Isaiah states, "I don't come from a particularly musical family, but they have always supported me. When someone would ask my parents if they had been involved in my musical education, my father would respond by saying, 'music is his department.'"

Captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club,The Power of the Spirit finds Thompson's seasoned quartet delivering a locked-in performance of their repertoire. On full display are the pianist's stunning dexterity and soulful original material; combining crisp technicality with a gospel-inflected sound, Thompson nods to forebears like Bobby Timmons, Phineas Newborn Jr., and Cedar Walton while blazing a trail of his own.

Thompson has played with legends including Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, Steve Turre, John Pizzarelli, and Buster Williams. You've seen his NPR Tiny Desk concert, his inclusion in the Jazz Night in America's Youngblood series, heard him as a special guest on the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's Handful of Keys, and can catch him at the upcoming American Pianists Association events. Now, get ready for the powerhouse personal statement that is The Power of the Spirit.

