Irontom Announce Their Upcoming Album With Release of 'Super//Star' Single

Hailing from the hedonistic capital of the modern world, Los Angeles’ IRONTOM today announce their upcoming album GEL pt.1 with the release of new single “Super//Star.”

Sonically spoofing a Guns N' Roses-esque, ready assemble, arena rock anthem, the new track is an ego trip fueled by delusions of grandeur. No one can tell you that you don’t deserve everything when you think you are the greatest.

Filmed in a single shot, the official video for “Super//Star” is pure rock and roll gluttony and hootenanny. With in-your-face motifs running rampant through all the band’s recent videos, directors Amalia Irons and Max Harper have created an IRONTOM universe where oddity is the commodity.

IRONTOM shared that, “’Super//Star’ is a rugged riff and a declaration of power. It’s shouting back at your detractors; At those who don’t believe in you. It’s telling them that you’re gonna succeed no matter what they say or do.”

The band’s October 13 album is the most non-boundary fun they have ever created within. With no limits, and no distinction between being deadly serious or wildly satirical, IRONTOM describes GEL pt.1 like, “Opening your front door to realize you are at the top of Mount Everest, but it’s in the center of Hollywood and your only way out is to shoot down a water slide where you witness golden and crusty characters of the self-obsessed and overstimulated.” Pre-save GEL pt.1 / Pre-order on CD/ vinyl.

Back in April, IRONTOM began rolling out the singles from GEL pt.1 with their self-aware nihilistic fantasy “Con Artist” and its accompanying video. Sir Elton John praised the absurdity of the track on his Apple Music Rocket Hour show. IRONTOM was also invited by the Red Hot Chili Peppers to take over their SiriusXM channel. And at the end of June, the band set out to brainwash and loot their listeners with “Common Chaos.”

The second single’s official video picked right up in the same universe the last video left off in, painting a visual universe and leaving fans guessing their next move at every step along the way.

This Fall, the band will join AWOLNATION on the road for a run of shows and then head to Latin America for tour dates with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Between these two tour runs, IRONTOM will host a release show in their hedonistic hometown of Los Angeles at Moroccan Lounge on October 19.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

9/22 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe*

10/3 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater*

10/7 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater*

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge (album release show)

10/31 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional #

11/4 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Estádio Engenhão Nilton #

11/7 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BSB Mané Garrincha #

11/10 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio Do Morumbi #

11/13 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira #

11/16 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena Do Grêmio #

11/19 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena #

11/21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena #

11/24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate #

11/26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate #

*Supporting AWOLNATION

# Supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers

All tour info here

﻿IRONTOM is here to be critical of the whole world and everything wrong with it, while simultaneously acknowledging that that includes them. They want to watch the world burn while they pee on the fire. Truths are stretched and lies exist to be satirized in their musical realm. Like a car crash, whether amazed or appalled, no one can look away from the psychedelic world IRONTOM leads listeners through.