Iris Releases Dreamy Music Video for Single 'Stars'

Rock/Pop's newest charmer, Iris, premiered the official music video version of her single, "Stars", produced by Grammy® Award-Winning Malay (Frank Ocean & John Legend). The "Stars" music video was shot in various locations in St. Remy de Provence, Bordeaux, San Sebastian, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. All footage was shot by Malay Ho on an 8mm film camera and was directed by Iris and Malay.

"This video was a dream to make. I had this trip planned for a while and knew that I would never get another chance to film in such beautiful locations so I packed all my film and camera and took any opportunity to capture the beauty of the south of France and Spain," said Iris. "When you truly love someone that love never dies - it just lives somewhere else and continues on in that space and time."

Listen to "Stars" here:

Photo credit: Malay





