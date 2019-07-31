Introducing Genre Bending Band Chiiild, Listen To First Single

Chiiild are a genre-bending band from Montreal, creating a skyscraping psychedelic r&b sound that is equally inspired by D'Angelo as it is Tame Impala." They are excited to share their first single "Count Me Out," a song about being a work in progress, an exercise in persistence and listening to the omens. They already have impressive collaborations, spanning from working on a Grammy award winning Jack Ü album with Skrillex and Diplo to Usher, Jacob Banks, Allie X and more. Their debut project Synthetic Soul is set to drop Fall 2019 via indie tastemaker collective Avant Garden (THEY., Emotional Oranges, Slenderbodies).

Listen to the single here:

Chiiild recently announced a North American tour with label mates Emotional Oranges. See all tour dates below:

9/14 -- Vancouver, BC -- Vogue Theatre

9/15 -- Seattle, WA -- The Crocodile

9/17 -- Portland, OR -- Hawthorne Theatre

9/19 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Regency Ballroom

9/21 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Fonda Theatre

9/24 -- Houston, TX -- The Studio at Warehouse Live

9/25 -- Dallas, TX -- Trees

9/27 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Loft

9/30 -- New York, NY -- Brooklyn Steel

10/1 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Theatre of Living Arts

10/2 -- Toronto, ON -- Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/4 -- Detroit, MI -- Magic Stick

10/5 -- Chicago, IL -- Metro

10/7 -- Boulder, CO -- Fox Theatre

10/9 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Metro Music Hall

10/11 -- Santa Ana, CA -- Yost Theater

Stay tuned for more news about Chiiild coming soon!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You