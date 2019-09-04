International Recording Artist Tami Makes NYC Debut

International recording artist Tami makes her NYC debut. Her music is a like a riveting mystery novel you can't put down. With each song she sings, she reveals another clue to her soul. Wrapped in her voice is the sweetness and twang of country. The sorrow and guts of rhythm and blues. And the hope and reverence of gospel. When sewn together, Tami is a portrait of strength---a strong woman with a story that needs to be told.

Through different musical genres, Tami's debut CD, "Velvet & Steel" (Man in the Moon Records), creates conversations on survival, humanity and undying love. Bobby Braddock, who penned 13 number one country songs including Tammy Wynette's "D- I-V-O-R-C-E" and George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today," conceived and produced the CD. "Velvet & Steel" is a harmonious collage that offers something for everyone. In 13 lyrically driven songs, Tami brings back the era of listening to an album from top to bottom and takes listeners on a soulful journey through her life.

"I try to speak with grace, always," Tami says. "There are so many issues right now that are so important---not only women's rights, but human rights all together. I know who I am and can speak strongly."

The CD sparked interest, and Tami became the #1 Breakout artist of the week on Billboard. Her single, "The Sugar Shack," peaked at #11 on Billboard's Dance Chart.

In Thailand, Tami and her voice became highly regarded. She often performed three shows a night, seven days a week. Although Tami is comfortable anywhere in the world, she calls Nashville home. As she embarks on her first show in New York City, she couldn't be more excited.

"I'm On cloud 9! I have a band filled with rock and roll legends, and it's going to be a party!" Tami says.

Date: September 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Bowery Electric - 327 Bowery

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2lRwtx0

Website: www.tamimusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TamiMusicOnline

Twitter: @tamimusiconline

Instagram: @tamimusiconline





