International Music Summit's Educational Initiative Returns to Malta

International Music Summit (IMS) is proud to announce the return of its summer camp educational program, IMS College, to the Mediterranean island of Malta for the fourth year running on 13-14 September. The programme offers the next generation of electronic music artists and professionals the tools and knowledge they need to build a career in the industry.



Working in partnership with global trade body the Association For Electronic Music, leading music production institute Point Blank Music School and preeminent institute of contemporary music Berklee College Of Music, IMS College - Malta will provide a carefully curated schedule of seminars, workshops, discussions and interactive sessions, paired with night time parties throughout the weekend.



Observing the need to support and develop the future of the electronic music industry, IMS has created a dedicated educational programme to help cultivate and inspire students, emerging artists and the next generation of business leaders who will push our genre forwards. With the ethos of 'Learn by day, party by night', the summer camp is a two-day, intensive learning experience led by some of the world's most renowned DJ talents and industry thought leaders, hosted by BBC Introducing, Mixmag & Reprezent Radio broadcaster and journalist Jaguar.

Grammy-nominated producer Nic Fanciulli will join IMS College for an intimate keynote interview. The much loved, home grown UK talent will discuss his journey through the industry; becoming a household name in his early twenties, his recent album release and the concept behind his successful Ushuaïa Ibiza residency DANCE OR DIE.



Leading industry speakers will give valuable insights on the four key educational pillars of IMS College -Performance, Production, Promotion & Publishing, including representatives from ACS, AFEM,Armada Music, Beatport, Black Rock Publishing, Data Transmission, DJ Growth Lab, elrow, MIT Collective and Mixmag, with more to be announced.



For the first time at IMS College, delegates will be able to benefit from a number of one-on-one sessions designed to help take their electronic music career to the next level:

An EPK feedback session with renowned dance music photographer Luke Curtis who will also shoot new promotional headshots for delegates

A bespoke branding review, offering advice on how to boost your chances of being noticed by the pros and how to connect with your audience at a deeper level

Thirty minute Production Clinic with leading experts from Point Blank and DJ Growth Lab, providing tailored feedback and advice on your current music project.

By night and throughout the weekend delegates will attend exclusive events; global party phenomenonelrow will return to Uno Village; plus rooftop networking drinks hosted by DJ Growth Lab. More information on line-up and venues for both events to be released soon.



Nicolas Spiteri from Maltese partner 356 Entertainment Group states "We are delighted to be hosting the fourth year of IMS College in Malta. Our aim is to keep educating and inspiring the younger generation who are interested in dance music & we believe IMS College is the perfect platform of creating this awareness around electronic music."





IMS College - Malta Speakers A-Z:



Danny Savage (DJ Growth Lab, Founder, UK)

Danny Whittle (IMS, Co-Founder, UK)

DJ Ravine (Point Blank Music School, Marketing & Content Manager, Australia)

Gary Wood (DJ Growth Lab, Production Coach, UK)

Grahame Farmer (Data Transmission, Founder, UK)

Jaguar (Mixmag/BBC Introducing/Reprezent Radio, Journalist/Broadcaster/DJ, UK)

Jeanny Ricci (Strawboscopic, Creative Director, Spain)

Jo Vidler (elrow, Creative Director, Spain)

Joost Toast (ACS Custom/Ibiza Loves Ears, Distributor, Spain)

Joyce Muniz (Artist, Brazil)

Justine Servais (Armada Music, International PR & Promotion Manager, Netherlands)

Kikelomo Oludemi (Boiler Room/Native Instruments/No Shade, Host/Product Owner/DJ, UK)

Laren Aguis (Beatport, Product Manager, Malta)

Luke Curtis (Platform 8o8, Creative Director, UK)

Marco Faraone (Artist, Italy)

Mark Lawrence (Black Rock Publishing, Director, UK)

Mark Netto (IMS, Co-Founder, UK)

Nacho Marco (Berklee College of Music, Professor, Spain)

Nic Fanciulli (Artist, UK)

Phil Sagar (Armada Music, A&R, UK)

Ski Oakenfull (Point Blank Music School, Head of Education & Development, UK)

Tamsin Embleton (MIT Collective, Psychotherapist, UK)

Tristan Hunt (Association For Electronic Music, Regional Manger, UK)





