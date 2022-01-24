Interactive Avicii Experience Museum to Open in Stockholm

The interactive tribute museum Avicii Experience will be opening at Space, Stockholm's new meeting place for the digital generation, on February 26th, 2022.

The over 300 m2 museum dedicated to fans and the public, is an emotional homage to one of the true icons in dance music and popular culture: Tim Bergling. The initiating and driving forces behind the museum are Pophouse Entertainment and Space. Today, January 24 at 13.00, tickets will be available here.

Avicii Experience is an interactive museum, produced by Pophouse Entertainment, where visitors will get close to Avicii, the artist, and Tim Bergling, the person. The audience can follow Tim's path from reserved music enthusiast in the inner city of Stockholm, to internationally celebrated superstar. Peer into the boy's room where it all started and take part of images, music, videos and personal belongings, as well as listen to unreleased music.

"Personally, having closely followed Tim since his breakthrough, it is with great gratitude and respect for the Bergling family that we finally can open the doors to the Avicii Experience," says Per Sundin, CEO Pophouse Entertainment and one of the founders of Space.

Museum visitors will get a unique look into Tim's creative process and the many collaborations behind his music. Among other things, there will be a possibility to explore previously unpublished material.

Avicii Experience will allow fans and visitors to interact with Tim's music through technical installations. The participating aspect has been an important part in the process of shaping Avicii Experience, says Lisa Halling-Aadland, Content Producer and spokesperson for Avicii Experience.

"Tim would have been incredibly proud to be represented like this. The mix of a new digital take in combination with a classic museum would have appealed to him," says Klas Bergling, Tim's father and founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation

Space, located in the fifth Hötorgshus by Sergels torg in central Stockholm, is a brand-new unique meeting place combining gaming, music and content creation across seven floors. Space, being a part of Pophouse Entertainment, opened on November 27th 2021 and is home to the world's largest gaming center with over 400 gaming setups, as well as a multi-purpose arena with the ambition to become the Swedish national arena for esports.