Intelligent Music Project To Release Seventh Album 'Unconditioned' Feat. Members of TOTO, Rainbow & Nazareth

The superstar rock band Intelligent Music Project will release its seventh studio album entitled "Unconditioned" in July - just two months after their biggest adventure, called Eurovision Song Contest.

The legendary Simon Phillips (TOTO, Protocol) returns as percussionist and musical co-producer of the new album, while the lead vocalist on this release will again be one of the most popular names in rock music today: Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, MSG).

This will be Romero's third album with Intelligent Music Project, and for the first time the group has expanded its compositional approach: two of the songs and their arrangements are entirely the work of Ronnie, Biser Ivanov and Ivo Stefanov.

For the first time on "Unconditioned," the band's lead singer shows off his skills as a lyricist, having penned the words to those two songs. All the other songs and lyrics are once again the creation of Intelligent Music Project's founder and producer, Dr. Milen Vrabevski.

In honor of the tenth anniversary of the band's first album, "The Power Of Mind," the seventh album follows its format and also begins and ends with instrumental tracks written by Dr. Milen Vrabevski in collaboration with Biser Ivanov and Ivo Stefanov.

"'Unconditioned' is an album dedicated to unconditional love as a deciding factor in normalizing our modern life. This love has to be focused above all on our children, because they are the future, while we are the ones who need to show them the way and teach them to make bold decisions and to live for the people around them. Only with more such people will the world become a better place" - Dr. Vrabevski about the new album

One hit track from "Unconditioned" is "Intention" - the song the band played as Bulgaria's representative to Eurovision 2022 in Torino. Besides the Eurovision version, the album will also include the original, longer take, which sticks to Intelligent Music Project's signature melodic progressive style, as well as a backing track version.

"Intention" was the first single from Intelligent Music Project's seventh album. At the moment, the song has more than two and a half million views/listens on both YouTube and Spotify. The song raises the question of every individual's personal, internal battle with outdated models of belief and behavior that hold them back. Starting from the title itself, the author underscores the simple fact that it is never too late to start down the right path - the path of your own personal growth, of dignified existence and of life with a mission. The song calls us to turn away from our ego, selfishness and a consumerist attitude on life and instead to live for the people around us.

"Finding the right path, however, often turns into a battle with one's self, so you need a serious intention to truly make a change!" - Dr. Milen Vrabevski, the author of the music and lyrics of "Intention" notes.

The album's second single, "New Hero," came out in early May. The song was accompanied by a striking video that recreated a military atmosphere, where, in sync with the idea behind the album, the main characters were children. In the video's narrative, it is precisely the children who turn out to be the brave heroes who bring about change.

"Effective action in the present, despite difficulties, is the key to progress. It is crucial for us to know that pretty words get us nowhere. It is easy to stand silently and do what you're told. The harder but only effective thing is for a person to have their own opinion, their own method of resisting injustice, even if this means they often find themselves alone and misunderstood," Dr. Vrabevski explains.

In addition to Simon Phillips and Ronnie Romero, the album also includes Carl Sentance (Nazareth), Biser Ivanov on guitar, Ivo Stefanov on keyboards, Slavin Slavchev, Lina Nicole, and Borislav Mudolov-Kosatkata on backing vocals; Dimitar Sirakov on bass; Samuel Eftimov on piano

The album will be released on July 27, the day of Ronnie Romero's wedding to Romanian model and dentist Dr. Corina Minda.