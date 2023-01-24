Insomniac Unveils Stacked Lineup For 3rd Edition Of Beyond Wonderland At The Gorge

The highly-anticipated lineup for Insomniac's beloved Pacific Northwest staple, Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge, has been unveiled. Ringing in its third year at the picturesque George, Washington venue, the two-day festival is set to welcome back Headliners on Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th, with renowned DJ/production pair Kx5 performing for the first time in the region.

Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are on sale this Friday, January 27 at 12 p.m. PT at PNW.BeyondWonderland.com.

Delving into Alice in Wonderland's psychedelic storybook headfirst, the sprawling locale will be host to a litany of imaginatively curious characters, including The Mad Hatter, The Queen, and other various costumed performers. Paired with premium food and beverage offerings, on-site camping options, stellar talent, and an unforgettable ambiance, the trippy multi-day event truly takes one down the rabbit hole in full force.

The new main stage design will be making its exciting debut this year, dubbed The Queen's Valley. This will be the largest production that has ever been on display at The Gorge, and is paired alongside stages like the Bassrush-hosted Cheshire Woods and the Insomniac Records-hosted Caterpillar's Garden.

Lineup highlights include performances from venerated electronic dance music creative forces such as the U.K.-based dubstep pioneer Zomboy, the balaclava-clad Malaa, L.A. native NGHTMRE, burgeoning British trailblazer James Hype, and drum and bass maestro Sub Focus.

Other noteworthy appearances include a CID b2b Joshwa tech-house set, in addition to ones from trap kingpin Flosstradamus, future bass duo Slander, German riddim stalwart Virtual Riot, genre-bending musician Said the Sky, and a special sunset set from Boise-based dubstep don Kai Wachi.

The third edition of Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge boasts anticipated performances from the below electronic dance music talents:

Afrojack

Alex Bosi

Andy C

ARMNHMR

Audien

Bassrush Experience

Blossom

Born Dirty

CID B2B Joshwa

Dillon Francis

Eli Brown

Flosstradamus

Gene Farris

GLTY

Hairitage

Hannah Wants

HVDES

Hyperfunk

Insomniac Records

James Hype

Jessica Audiffred

Joyryde

Justin Hawkes

Kai Wachi (Sunset Set)

Kaleena Zanders

Kendoll

Kx5

Lucii (DJ Set)

Malaa

Marshmello

Martin Ikin

Mau P

Mersiv

Miane

MORTALS

NGHTMRE

NITTI

OVE

Pauline Herr

Ravenscoon

Ray Volpe

Remk

Riot Ten

Said The Sky

Sam Divine

SAYMYNAME

Ship Wrek

Shlump

Slander

Sub Focus

SubDocta

Subtronics

Testpilot

Timmy Trumpet

Tony H

Valentino Khan

Virtual Riot

Walker & Royce

Wax Motif

Whipped Cream

Zomboy

Also just announced, Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge has partnered with Vibee to offer luxury packages at the premium Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, steps from the festival grounds. Take in breathtaking views of The Gorge with a luxury stay for groups up to six, including fine dining, private trails and a heated outdoor pool.

The exclusive packages include festival ticket(s), a 3-night stay at Sagecliffe Resort and Spa, private gate access to the festival, golf cart transport on property, plus expedited entry to Friday Camping Pre Party and Silent Discos throughout the weekend.

GA, GA+, and VIP tickets for Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2023 are on sale this Friday, January 27 at 12 p.m. PT at PNW.BeyondWonderland.com.

For the latest news and updates on Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2023, be sure to follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. To stay up-to-date with all things Insomniac, visit Insomniac.com.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Founded 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.