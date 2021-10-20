Insammer Releases New Single 'What A Gift'

Swedish rockers INSAMMER have released a new single called 'What a Gift'. Thetrack, which was originally premiered during the band's concert at Turkey this summer, has been made available via 7 Flags Records. 'What a Gift' released both in original version and remix and available for streaming and downloading on all major platforms. The track is taken from the band's upcoming third full-length album, due in November 2021.

Dennis and Vika say: 'What a Gift' is a new step in the band's creativity, Insammer worked on the sound and made both versions of the track. Many of their fans are surprised to get a dance remix from a rock band but they like it so much. They will work this way and maybe do some more dance remixes in the future. Check both versions and choose which one you like".

INSAMMER put an online official live video on the original track 'What a Gift'. The video is available on the band's YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/n3wG0A_6oio

INSAMMER is one of Sweden's most promising metal bands, combining dark, pulsating Nordic grooves with Eastern European lyricism and melodic romanticism. Their live shows throb with emotional energy; Vika's voice ranges from a whisper to a full-throated growl, melding with the instruments as verses explode into churning, hypnotic choruses and pounding, crowd-mesmerizing riffs. The group calls their sound transfusion metal, a heavy mixture of alternative rock and nu metal, which evokes the shifting musical styles and feelings that pour over them and infuse their performances.

The band was created in Stockholm by vocalist Vika and guitarist Dennis Wise, whose collaboration began at a music institute in Uppsala, Sweden. The name InSammer was inspired by The Door Into Summer, a science fiction novel by Robert Heinlein. The current lineup also features virtuoso guitarist Oleg Izotov, bassist Nikita Simonov, and world-class drummer Alex Karpukhin.

InSammer released two full length albums Numbers as Victims (2014) and Seeds (2018). In 2021 the band is working in the studio on a new yet untitled album. Before a new album release the band made a groovy classical rock Secret Service cover Flash in the Night and a new single Endless Sky.

INSAMMER is:

Vika - Lead Vocals

Dennis Wise - Guitar

Oleg Izotov - Guitar

Nikita Simonov - Bass

Alex Karpukhin - Drums

