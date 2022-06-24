Ink To Spill Releases New Single 'Julie Julie'

Off the heels of a wide range of conceptual releases in 2021, Indie rock band Ink to Spill is back with a new, heartfelt new track entitled "Julie Julie''. Inspired by a true story, "Julie Julie" shares a unique juxtaposition of raw heart-on-sleeve lyrics and upbeat instrumentation.

In the track, lead songwriter Bob tells the true tale about the daughter of his late father's best friend. After a falling out later in life, Bob was introduced to a unique synchronicity; he realized that his father and his fathers friend ended up passing away in the same hospital only a few days apart and a few doors apart. The following summer, the family friend held a memorial picnic to honor his father's memory. His sister Julie had just experienced a messy divorce and had moved back home from NYC. During this time, Bob felt as though people were prying a bit too far into what should be her business and all she could respond was 'it is what it is' to avoid further intrusion. She seemed very sad at that moment but it was clear that she had accepted her fate. Bob wanted to say something to cheer her up, but couldn't find the words. So he wrote this song instead.

"Julie Julie, The cards don't always fall our way / Your out on your own, For the first time, in a decade / And the power within Will make or break the rest of your days" ~ "Julie Julie"

Meant as a reminder that we can create our own fate, "Julie Julie" stays true to the soulful core of Ink to Spill's music. Stemming from the inspiration of a true story and putting it into song is the very ethos of Ink to Spill, who aim to spark creative inspiration themselves. In the music video, we witness "Julie" in her home as major life changes unfold; from the depths of her divorce to the spark of a new romantic interest, she embodies a wealth of emotions meant to draw viewers in from the very start. Ink to Spill's effortless combination of skills come from vocalist, keys and bass player Ryan Behling, guitarist Gus Reeves and world-renowned percussionist Ernie Adams. Having received high praises from Grit Daily, The Hype Magazine, Medium Magazine, Thrive Global, Tattoo Magazine, The Virginian-Pilot, The Hollywood Tribune and many more, the coast-to-coast-to-coast band continues to make waves, touch hearts and advocate for all that is good, while effortlessly remaining true to themselves.

Watch "Julie Julie" on YouTube here: