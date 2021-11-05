Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'Songs For The Season (Deluxe Edition)'

Today, patron saint of charming Christmas tunes, Ingrid Michaelson releases her highly awaited holiday project titled, 'Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition.' Originally released in October 2018, the record's new deluxe edition of her festive 'Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season' features five new tracks - including a previously released single "Christmas Valentine" featuring Jason Mraz, that has since amassed over 45 million streams.

"When I released my first Christmas album in 2018, I already knew there would one day be a deluxe. And here we are! Anyone who knows me knows that I start celebrating Christmas in September and I cherish this time of the year so very much," Ingrid explains. "I have added three classics and two originals (one with another self-proclaimed Christmas lover Zooey Deschanel) to create an even greater festive experience! It was very important to me to keep everything in this vintage/nostalgic world."

Standout tracks on the spirited collection include "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (Feat. Zooey Deschanel)" - soon to be a catchy Christmas classic, with the two beloved vocalists sharing their favorite things about the season over bright jingling bells and Andrews Sisters inspired rendition of "Winter Wonderland," a dazzling retro rendition featuring caroling sweet three-part harmonies.

Ingrid says, "I don't think you'll meet someone who loves Christmas more than I do, and it is the same thing for Christmas music. There's just too much music to choose from."

'Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition' will be available as an Amazon exclusive vinyl. This limited-edition Amazon exclusive deluxe two-disc vinyl features a digital download card with two unreleased demos "December" and "Happy, Happy Christmas." The vinyl also includes a recipe card for Ingrid's Favorite Brown Butter Blondies.

Tickets are on sale for Ingrid's 15th Annual Holiday Hop at New York City's Webster Hall. The EMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum-certified New York singer/songwriter will take the stage Sunday, December 5th and perform tracks off of her album 'Ingrid Michaelson's Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition' along with other festive tunes. Ingrid will follow up her sparkling Holiday Hop in New York with three shows with the National Symphony at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center on Friday, December 10th and Saturday December 11th.

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music taps into universal themes like self-doubt, betrayal, and of course love. Ingrid's music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, which has released her gold and platinum hits, including "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I."

While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight full-length albums, she's also experienced enviable success writing for other artists and for stage and screen. Last year, she received her first EMMY® Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere. A lifelong Broadway fan, Michaelson made her stage debut in 2017, starring in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and will soon make her creative debut, writing the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of the best-selling novel, The Notebook.

