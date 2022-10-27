Indy Debuts New Single 'Killer'

Indy-the solo music project of acclaimed poet Indy Yelich O'Connor-unveils a new single, "Killer," out now on TMWRK Records. The new track, written by Indy and produced with Phil Scully (Diplo, Dillion Francis), follows the pop breakout's first-ever music release.

"Killer is about the different sides of myself; anxiety ridden, self-sabotaging and the bold, cheeky side," says Indy. "I wrote 'Killer' when I was on my way to a session at Diplo's house. I was having an anxiety attack, and was 30 minutes late already. In the car I just remember looking in the car mirror in the uber and feeling inferior, red hot with frustration. This song to me is embracing being your own worst enemy, embracing the anxiety. This song is mischievous and me expressing my own frustrations-talking directly to myself."

The new track comes after Indy made her music debut with "Threads," released to critical acclaim from NYLON who praises, "the glowing and strobing pop song, anchored by her robust voice, is built on vivid imagery that reflects her poetry roots," and Rolling Stone, who proclaims, "a new indie pop star emerged-and she's making the main character anthems of everyone's dreams."

Born and raised in the suburbs of Auckland, New Zealand, Indy grew up in a household filled with music, art and poetry. Surrounded by her author mother's writing and her father's extensive record collection-James Taylor, Bon Iver and Annie Lennox were early favorites-Indy grew up a voracious reader and listener alongside her three siblings, including older sister Ella (a.k.a. Lorde). Indy began writing poetry as a small child and soon after started writing songs, penning her first at age seven.

Indy pursued music throughout her school years-joining and forming bands, writing song after song and proudly observing the ascent of her older sister. After graduation she made for the States, landing in L.A. for a brief stint before settling in New York. There, she focused on poetry, publishing two acclaimed volumes in 2018's Sticky Notes and 2022's Dudette-before songwriting pulled her back. More from Indy is imminent.

lISTEN TO THE NEW SINGLE HERE: