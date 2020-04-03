Indonesian Entertainer Danto Basks In Euphoria In 'Lust In Light'

Danto spearheads a musical celebration of love and passion in "Lust In Light". Co-produced by Italian DJ Luigi Porcino, he sweetly croons over a sturdy, echoed beat, professing affections and divulging desires. Coincidentally, the synthwave/nu-disco track also contains lyrics that chronicle reaching an end after being in waiting, which has turned out to be a timely idea amid the ongoing pandemic.

Listen below!

"In all honesty, I wrote the song way before any of this happened, but I do believe that right now is the perfect time to release it," Danto revealed. "It doesn't hurt to have a little dance party now and then as we're staying safe."

He begins the track by illustrating a pair of lovers' romantic journey along the famous Southern California road and what lies ahead for them. "No holds barred, it's you, me, and Mulholland Drive/Been waiting far too long to spark a fire." During the chorus, he exclaims his unyielding loyalty. "In the end, I will be here," he sings. "And I know you will be here with me."

The single's luminous cover art, created by Jakarta-based visual artist Jessica Margareta, depicts Danto in elevation amongst a garden of orchids and a delicate rainbow.

"I was very particular in what I imagined for the cover art, such as pastel colors and symbols of hope, tenderness, and adoration," he specified. "I think that Jessica, who I consider one of my closest friends, really captured the essence of the song in its visual representation."

Having made his music industry debut in March 2019 with the single "Peaches", Danto has released a series of singles that encompass a variety of genres, including pop and adult contemporary. He plans to release his debut extended play, titled Arrival, later in the year.





