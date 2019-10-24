Indie-rock Songwriter Ro Bergman Shares 'All We Are' Video

Ro Bergman has shared the video for 'All We Are' in collaboration with award-winning director Rupert Höller. Höller received the coveted title of Best Pop Video - Newcomer at the UK Music Video Awards 2018, directing Leyya's 'Wannabe' video. The single, which premiered on Clash Magazine is lifted from his EP New Horizon which will be released via Bergman Music. Produced by Niko Stoessl (Dave Gahan, IamX, NIHILS, Motoboy) and composed by Ro Bergman and Niko Stoessl, it follows on from his previous releases 'Clouds', the video for which premiered on The 405, and 'Horizon' with accompanying video. He has seen support from Elicit Magazine, XS Noize, VH1, MTV, and has racked up nearly 50 000 Spotify streams, over 41 000 Youtube views, with his track 'Best Time' (dedicated to Austrian Skistar Marcel Hirscher) racking up 60 000 downloads in Austria alone, and becoming the Austrian equivalent of a platinum record.

Born in Austria, Bergman's family encouraged him to become involved in music, and he played in a high school band as a teen. His travels have influenced his music greatly, and his sound carries pieces of the diverse cultures he has experienced. However, the pull towards his native Austria always brings him home to write, compose and record.

Bergman's unique blend of indie-rock draws inspiration from acts such as Beck, Bon Iver, Fink, The National and The Verve, but his sound pays homage to these artists without emulating them. His charm lies in his ability to create a sound familiar yet totally unique, drawing parallels to Tame Impala, Foals, Local Natives and Chet Faker.

The video explores themes of the everchanging cycles of life and death. The video is a thought-provoking look into this concept and Bergman invites the viewer to explore the emotions of discomfort that all too often accompany these circumstances - a true expression of feeling to learn from rather than deny. If it is true that art should disturb the comfortable and comfort the disturbed, then Bergman and Höller have done their job as artists well.

Director Rupert Höller shares his thoughts: "A long night drive exploring the beauty and sadness of life and death."

Ro Bergman gives some insight. "We shot the video during dusk and dawn in St Johann, Pongau. The very early mornings especially had a certain magic. Local people supported us with big enthusiasm. It was directed by music video award-winning Rupert Höller in the area where his grandparents live. Be aware of how precious life is."

New Horizon EP Tracklist:

1) Horizon

2) Clouds

3) All we are

4) Choose

5) Sunrise









